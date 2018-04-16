IPL 2018, Top 5 Batsmen, Week 1: Sanju Samson Steals The Show

The 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already witnessed many memorable performances. When it comes to the IPL, the batsmen are the ones who enjoy their outings the most as they score freely and at will. The cash-rich league, with the platform it provides, has given an avenue to both the old and new players to display fearless and smart cricket. While Week One of the IPL did not see the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Lynn, Chris Gayle and others really rise to the occasion, promising youngsters made their mark in the tournament by announcing themselves in style. Here is a look at the top five batsmen at end of week one.
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals):
The young cricketer from Kerala sits atop the run scorers' table with 178 runs from three matches, highest being a sensational unbeaten 92 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15. Till now, the right-handed batsman has hit nine boundaries and six sixes.
KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab):
While his highest score of the tournament after three matches stands at 52, he will leave no stones unturned to better his runs column.
Shikhar Dhawan (SunRisers Hyderabad):
After three matches, Dhawan has a strike-rate of 141.30, with his highest score of the tournament so far being 78 not out. The left-handed batsman has hit a mind-boggling 22 boundaries and just a six and has 130 runs in his kitty.
Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians):
After three matches, the right-handed batsman has 124 runs under his belt with a strike rate of 134.78, including 15 boundaries and three sixes, his highest being 53.
AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore):
During the match against Delhi Daredevils, De Villiers' calculated innings of 57, his highest score of the 2018 season, got him his form back and he will look to continue his form. De Villiers has scored 121 runs in the opening week.