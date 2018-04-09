IPL 2018, Live Score SRH vs RR: SRH On Top After RR Lose Half Their Side

SRH vs RR Live: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals look for winning start

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Both Hyderabad and Rajasthan are the two teams who were forced to make captaincy changes after the recent ball-tampering scandal came to the fore. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. (LIVE SCORE)

21:08 IST: Jos Buttler and Krishnappa Gowtham are the two new batsmen on the crease for Rajasthan.

21:03 IST: Rajasthan Royals lose their fourth wicket as Rahul Tripathi departs for 17 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR 92/4 in 13.2 overs

21:00 IST: DROPPED! Falls short by a metre. Stanlake tries his best but drops it. Tripathi gets a lifeline. RR 92/3

21:00 IST: Sanju Samson appears to be the lone ranger for Rajasthan. He has scored the bulk of runs for the batting side. RR 90/3

20:56 IST: Review taken for LBW. Original decision is not out. Review lost by SRH. Tripathi survives. RR 88/3 in 12.1 overs

20:55 IST: Siddarth Kaul returns for Sunrisers.

20:54 IST: FOUR! Lovely stroke play by Rahul Tripathi. 1st boundary after 27 balls. Back-to-back now. Tripathi is turning it on for the Rajasthan side. They need these runs. Good over for Rajasthan. RR 87/3 in 12 overs

20:53 IST: Rashid Khan bowls his second over. Samson has now reached to 46 runs. A partnership is needed here.

20:52 IST: Billy Stanlake completes his four overs. Finishes with figures of 1/29. Took the prized wicket of Ben Stokes.

20:46 IST: Sanju Samson has to bat now. One more wicket Rajasthan lose, they will be in deep trouble.

20:44 IST: Shakib is back into the bowling attack.

20:42 IST: OUT! Rajasthan Royals lose their third wicket as Ben Stokes departs for 5 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson takes a superb catch. First run-out and now a brilliant catch, he is having a great day as a skipper on the field. RR 63/3 in 9 overs

20:38 IST: Stanlake back into the attack for the Sunrisers. Slip in place for him.

20:37 IST: Superb over the Afghan cricketer. Only one run from the over. RR 57/2 in 8 overs

20:34 IST: Afghan teen Rashid Khan comes in for SRH. Ben Stokes is the new batsman for RR.

20:32 IST: OUT! Rajasthan Royals lose their second wicket as Ajinkya Rahane departs for 13 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. A good catch by Rashid Khan. RR 52/2 in 6.5 overs

20:26 IST: Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack for SRH.

20:23 IST: FOUR! One bounce over the rope. Samson is all charged up now.

20:21 IST: FOUR! Leading edge. Good delivery but he was unlucky there. RR 41/1 in 5 overs

20:20 IST: Samson strong on the onside. Couple of runs for him.

20:19 IST: FOUR! Width and bounce. Hammered towards the on side boundary by Rahane.

20:16 IST: FOUR! Into the gap and away for a four. First one for Rahane.

20:15 IST: Shakib Al Hasan bowls the fourth over for SRH.

20:13 IST: Good over for the batting side. 10 off the over. RR 21/1 in 3 overs

20:12 IST: FOUR! Good shot. Races towards the mid on region for a four. Samson looks in good nick.

20:11 IST: FOUR! Superb shot by Samson. Punched it towards the off side.

20:10 IST: Nicely played and well timed by Samson. Two runs for him. RR 11/1 in 2 overs

20:10 IST: Panic batting by Samson. tries to slice it over the keeper, misses it completely.

20:08 IST: Billy Stanlake bowls the 2nd over for Sunrisers. Sanju Samson comes in at number 3 for Rajasthan.

20:06 IST: OUT! Rajasthan Royals lose their first wicket as D Arcy Short departs for 4 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. No need for a run there but Short thought otherwise. Kane Williamson with a direct throw and ran himself out. RR 6/1 in 1 over

20:04 IST: FOUR! Short opens his account with a boundary. A good shot towards the leg side boundary.

20:00 IST: Rajasthan Royals openers Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar begin proceedings with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad

19:42 IST: Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

19:30: IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

19:21 IST: Spinners will play a crucial part in this pitch says former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Team batting first has won 6 out of 8 matches played here.

19:21 IST: We are moments away from the toss now.

19:08 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the fourth match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Sunrisers were able to retain a majority of their players at the auction, Royals spent big bucks on Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who were their costliest buys this season. The pair would have to shoulder a lot of responsibility especially after the Jaipur-based franchise spent a lot on the pair. Hyderabad will be expecting fireworks from India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as a replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi,

Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.