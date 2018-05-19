IPL Live Score, SRH vs KKR: Lynn On Fire As KKR Motor In Chase Of 173 vs SRH

Shikhar Dhawan hit a fine half-century to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) post 172/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, SRH got off to a flying start as both Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami (35) played superbly, hitting boundaries at will in the powerplay. Both these batsmen were scoring at over ten runs per over. Goswami impressed with the bat as he struck 4 fours and a solitary six. Goswami was eventually dismissed in the 9th over after getting caught by Andre Russell off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. SRH captain Kane Williamson yet again batted brilliantly to support Dhawan. He looked in great touch but was dismissed for 36 runs off 17 balls after hitting 3 sixes and one four. After Williamson, Dhawan was the next to depart for 50 runs. He was dismissed LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the 16th over. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik used seven different bowlers out of which only Sunil Narine (1/23) was the most economical. KKR bowled extremely well in the middle overs to halt SRH's scoring rate. Prasidh Krishna took four wickets and gave away 30 runs to help KKR restrict SRH to under 200. SRH lost seven wickets in the last four overs courtesy a good KKR bowling display. (LIVE SCORECARD)

22:40 IST: SIX! What a hit by Lynn. 87 metres long six. Lynn looks more confident every passing ball. He is timing it really well.

22:38 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders need 102 runs in 78 balls

22:32 IST: FOUR! He plays the pull shot and Uthappa gets his boundary. KKR 66/1 in 6 overs

22:32 IST: If Kolkata get to 129 runs, their run rate will be better than Rajasthan Royals.

22:28 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders 60/1 in 5 overs

22:25 IST: FOUR! Lynn smashes it over long on for a four. He is now on 25 runs off 15 balls.

22:24 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders need 120 runs more to win

22:21 IST: WICKET! Kolkata Knight Riders lose their 1st wicket as Sunil Narine departs for 29 runs vs Hyderabad. He serves a flatter delivery around middle, spinning back in, Narine backs away with the same aim to clear long on. Goes through with his shot but not with the same amount of power. It balloons in the air and it's an easy catch for Manish in the deep. Narine however has done his job, a quickfire 29 from his bat has set the tone for this chase. KKR 52/1 in 3.4 overs

22:19 IST: FOUR! Shakib gets a welcomes with a boundary. Narine gets it outside leg and he punishes the bowler. Back it up with a six. He is such a sweet timer of the ball. 50 up for KKR.

22:16 IST: FOUR! Lynn gets his second boundary of the night. Knuckle ball from kaul and Lynn thanks him with a boundary.

22:15 IST: SIX! It is Lynn's turn now hit the sixes. Pulls it over mid on region. Well timed shot.

22:14 IST: Siddarth Kaul is the new bowler for SRH.

22:13 IST: SIX! Narine is turning it on. 20 runs off the second over for KKR. Kolkata 30/0 in 2 overs

22:09 IST: FOUR! Narine gets enough on it. Successive boundaries for Narine. Three boundarie on the trot for him.

22:08 IST: Sandeep Sharma is the new bowler for SRH.

22:05 IST: FOUR! Lynn finds the gap and hits a fine boundary. Little room and he smashes it over back foot point. KKR 10/0 in 1 over

22:03 IST: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the proceedings with the ball for Hyderabad.

INNINGS BREAK

21:49 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad 172/9 in 20 overs

21:48 IST: Just four runs off the final over and a superb bowling display by Prasidh Krishna.

21:48 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their 8th wicket as Rashid Khan departs for 0 run vs Kolkata | SRH 172/8 in 19.5 overs

21:47 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their seventh wicket as Shakib Al Hasa departs for 10 runs vs Kolkata | SRH 168/6 in 19.4 overs

21:45 IST: FOUR! Shakib gets his second boundary.

21:42 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their sixth wicket as Manish Pandey departs for 25 runs vs Kolkata | SRH 168/6 in 19.1 overs

21:41 IST: FOUR! Shakib hits it right in the gap. A good shot by Shakib. Pulls it over back foot square for a boundary. Last 23 balls for SRH, 3 wickets and 27 runs. Outstanding over by Russell. SRH 168/5 in 19 overs

21:38 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their fifth wicket as Carlos Brathwaite departs for 3 runs vs Kolkata. Brathwaite is hurried into the pull shot and he gets a top edge which lobs towards the keeper. Dinesh Karthik runs in and takes it. So another big-hitter fails to come to the fore and Kolkata are pulling this back here | SRH 161/5 in 18.1 overs

21:34 IST: SIX! Manish Pandey hits a beautiful shot over long on. He has to stay until the end for SRH to post a competitive total.

21:26 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their fourth wicket as Yusuf Pathan departs for 2 runs vs Kolkata. Narine strikes and Uthappa takes a comfortable catch | SRH 147/4 in 16.2 overs

21:23 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders have taken control after dismissing Dhawan and Williamson. Credit to KKR captain Dinesh Karthik for making his changes in their bowling. Just 18 runs for SRH in the last three overs. SRH 147/3 in 16 overs

21:20 IST: Yusuf Pathan walks out to the crease. Both former KKR batsmen out there in the middle for SunRisers

21:18 IST: Strategic Time Out!

21:15 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their third wicket as Shikhar Dhawan departs for 50 runs vs Kolkata | SRH 141/3 in 15.1 overs

21:14 IST: FOUR! Not great fielding by Piyush Chawla. SRH 141/2 in 15 overs

21:12 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Manish Pandey. Russell gives a half volley. Pandey sees the gap at wide mid on and gets his boundary.

21:09 IST: 50 up for Shikhar Dhawan. COmes off just 38 balls. 32nd IPL fifty for him. SRH 132/2 in 13.5 overs

21:03 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their second wicket as Kane Williamson departs for 36 runs vs Kolkata | SRH 127/2 in 12.5 overs

21:01 IST: SIX! Similar shot. Two sixes in a row for Williamson. Missed his line and length again. This is easy pickings for him. SRH 125/1 in 12.3 overs

21:00 IST: SIX! Williamson hits Searles for a six. The SRH skipper plays a wonderful pull shot.

20:58 IST: DROPPED! Narine drops a sitter. KKR are going no where with this fielding. Dhawan survives. SRH 113/1 in 12.1 overs

20:57 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad 110/1 in 12 overs

20:53 IST: SIX! Williamson clobbers Kuldeep Yadav towards the long on region. Sweetly timed shot by the SRH captain. Goes with the turn and chips it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.

20:47 IST: SRH 93/1 in 10 overs

20:45 IST: Projected score for SRH, 186 (9.32 runs per over)

20:43 IST: FOUR! What a way to start for SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Hits straight across the leg side umpire. SRH 84/1 in 8 overs

20:42 IST: WICKET! SunRisers Hyderabad lose their first wicket as Shreevats Goswami departs for 35 runs vs Kolkata. End of an entertaining innings and the move to move him right up the order has worked for SRH. He once again goes after the bowler as he steps out but does not quite get to the pitch of the ball. He still goes through with the shot but the bat turns in his hands. It lobs towards Andre Russell who takes an easy catch. | SRH 79/1 after 8.4 overs

20:41 IST: This is the best opening partnership of this season for SunRisers Hyderabad. 79/0 in 8.4 overs

20:38 IST: Run out chance! Direct hit and it would have been close! Back of a length and around middle. Dhawan taps it towards the leg side and calls for a run. Goswami obliges as he sprints towards the other end. Javon gets to the ball and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.

20:39 IST: Javon Searles has so far bowled well. Six runs off it. KKR need more of these overs. SRH 76/0 in 8 overs

20:34 IST: FOUR! Superb start for the table toppers. SRH 70/0 in 7 overs

20:31 IST: FOUR! Sit back and admire Goswami. A superb reverse sweep by the left hander. Get shis boundary. he is playing some good cricket.

20:30 IST: Kuldeep Yadav is the new bowler for Kolkata.

20:28 IST: At the end of the powerplay, SunRisers Hyderabad have been scoring at over 10 runs per over. SRH 60/0 in 6 overs

20:26 IST: SIX! Little flick off the wrists and Dhawan gets his six. Superb shot. Didn't try to over hit it. This time Narine pays thep rice for losing his line and length.

20:23 IST: 51 runs up for SunRisers Hyderabad in 5 overs

20:22 IST: Goswami is enjoying himself. Goes over covers for two runs.

20:22 IST: FOUR! Mis field. Another four for Goswami. Width and awkward bounce for Uthappa and the ball races to the boundary.

20:21 IST: Piyush Cawla is the new bowler for KKR.

20:20 IST: A good over by Sunil Narine. After Russell got hammered in the last over, Narine steadied KKR's bowling. A good economical over. SRH 40/0 in 4 overs

20:17 IST: FOUR! Unbelievable bouncer. Pitched back of the lengthn and over the keeper. Four to end the over Russell. 20 runs off it. SRH 36/0 in 3 overs

20:16 IST: FOUR! Full and Goswami sets himself well for a cover drive. Two magnificent shots by him. Right in the gap. An excellent over for SunRisers so far.

20:14 IST: SIX! That is massive from Goswami. Right from the middle of the willow. Pure timing over covers for a maximum. And its a No Ball. Free Hit for SRH.

20:11 IST: NOT OUT! Goswami has taken a review to check if the ball has hit the bat or not. Replays show there is contact with the helmet. A good review taken and decision is overturned in the batsman's favour. A quick bouncer from Russell and Goswami survives.

20:11 IST: WIDE! On the leg side and Russell gives away an extra run and has to bowl again.

20:10 IST: Andre Russell is the new bowler for KKR.

20:08 IST: End of the second over. 11 runs off it. A good one for Hyderabad. SRH 16/0 in 2 overs

20:07 IST: FOUR! Dhawan gets his second boundary of the over. Short and outside off, Dhawan feeds on such deliveries. He cuts it uppishly towards point. Uthappa dives to his right but can't reach it. The ball races away to the boundary.

20:05 IST: Badminton star PV Sindhu is also in attendance and cheering her team out there.

20:04 IST: FOUR! Same fate. Different bowler. A good length but a fraction wide by Prasidh Krishna and Dhawan hammers it towards the mid off region for a four.

20:03 IST: FOUR! Dhawan is ready to go right from the outset. He is off the mark with a beautiful shot on the off side boundary. He capitalises on a loose first delivery by Rana. Next one goes straight to the fielder at point. A good comeback by Rana after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball. SRH 5/0 in 1 over

20:00 IST: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami open the innings for SunRisers Hyderabad. Nitish Rana begins the proceedings with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders.

19:55 IST: SRH skipper Kane Williamson believes the wicket remains pretty true throughout. Adds that he is pleased to be back at home and hopes to do the job in front of their crowd. Informs they have two changes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Carlos Brathwaite comes in for Alex Hales and Basil Thampi.

19:54 IST: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik feels the surface looks like it will turn and he was looking to bat first. Informs they have one change, Piyush Chawla comes in for Shivam Mavi.

19:53 IST: SRH have lost their last two matches but still they are sitting pretty at the top of the table

19:43 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Shreevats Goswami(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

19:30 IST: TOSS! SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat vs Kolkata Knight Riders

19:29 IST: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs

19:28 IST: In the first match of the day, RCB became the second team to be out of the tournament. Rajasthan remain in the hunt to qualify.

19:18 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:10 IST: SRH have hit the fewest sixes this IPL - 62 - while KKR have hit the second most - 107 - after Chennai's 116

19:08 IST: TRIVIA! SRH has been the best bowling side of the tournament in term of ER (7.86) while KKR has been the second worst (9.26) after Delhi's 9.34

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 54th Indian Premier League (IPL) match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kane Williamson-led SRH, who scored a magnificent 81 off 42 balls against RCB -- his eighth fifty-plus score in IPL 2018, almost won the game for SRH despite the stiff target of 219 set by Virat Kohli's RCB but RCB's on-point death bowling did not let the SRH batsmen score freely in the last overs. The hosts will be eager to correct their bowling and fielding performance as they brace up to face another tough opposition. SRH are likely to bring in a couple of changes and pacer Basil Thampi, who on Thursday bowled the most expensive four overs in the history of IPL, could be missing out on his place in the playing XI. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

Thampi leaked 70 runs in his full quota of four overs, surpassing the previous record held by Ishant Sharma. For KKR, spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be high on confidence after his career-best 4/20 against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in their last game and will be aiming to emulate his own performance against the famed SRH batting line-up. (Play Fantasy cricket and win lakhs daily)

However, KKR will have to make their batting click once again to reach the top-four.

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.