Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad Pacer Siddarth Kaul Reprimanded For Breach Of Conduct

Updated: 25 April 2018 18:10 IST

Siddarth Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL code of conduct for players and team officials and accepted the sanction

Siddarth Kaul took three wickets against Mumbai Indians © AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Siddarth Kaul has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during a match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here. "Siddarth Kaul, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's Indian Premier League encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday," an IPL statement read on Wednesday.

"Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL code of conduct for players and team officials and accepted the sanction," the statement added.

What resulted in the breach of conduct was however, not mentioned in the statement.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, scalping nine wickets from six games.

He took three wickets during the 31-run win over Mumbai on Tuesday.

