IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Add To Royal Challengers Bangalore Woes

Table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad will take on a listless Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The two teams are on different ends of the spectrum in the IPL 2018 Points Table. SRH have been a revelation so far in the tournament and a win over RCB will give them the outright lead in the standings in terms of points. Kane Williamson's team top the table, tied on 14 points with Chennai Super Kings but the former have a match in hand. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's RCB have been inconsistent throughout the tournament and are currently in sixth spot. While SRH pulled off a thrilling last-over win over Delhi Daredevils in their previous game, RCB were completely outclassed by CSK in Pune.

Hyderabad have been brilliant this season as they have recorded four successive wins. Of the 9 matches they've played so far, SRH have won seven and lost two matches. A win over RCB will all but ensure SRH a playoff berth.

Bangalore on the other hand, have not found balance in either bowling or batting, and have only three wins from their nine encounters so far. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (357 runs in 9 matches) and AB de Villiers (281 runs in 7 matches) have been the only two batsmen firing for them. Brendon McCullum (127 runs in six matches) and Quinton de Kock (201 in 8 matches) have failed to live up to the expectations.

Pacer Umesh Yadav has been in great touch this season for RCB and occupies the third spot in the wicket-taker list with 13 scalps to his name. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't been able to perform well as he only has seven wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, SRH have been prolific with both bat and ball. They've clicked as a unit and their skipper Williamson has led from the front. He has accumulated 354 runs in 9 matches.

He has the backing of a talented unit of bowlers who have been successful in defending low totals this season. Bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan have not let their team and captain down.