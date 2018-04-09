 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Sunil Narine Stars As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 4 Wickets

Updated: 09 April 2018 00:07 IST

Sunil Narine scored a match-winning half-century to ensure victory for KKR.

IPL 2018: Sunil Narine Stars As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 4 Wickets
Sunil Narine scored a match-winning knock of 50 runs in 19 balls © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rode on Nitish Rana's all-round show and Sunil Narine's whirlwind 19-ball 50 to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday. In front of a packed Eden Gardens and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, part-time off-spinner Rana (2/11) picked up the big wickets of AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli in successive deliveries to reduce the visitors to 127/4 in 14.3 overs. Later, Mandeep Singh's 18-ball 37 helped RCB to a challenging 176/7, but mystery spinner Narine -- used effectively as a destructive opener by KKR since last season -- made light of the target with a fiery 19-ball 50 (4x4, 5x6) along with Rana who scored a vital 25-ball 34 to steer the hosts over the line with seven balls to spare.

Narine brought up his fifty in 17 balls only to perish two balls later without adding to the tally, his wicket pocketed by Umesh Yadav.

While Narine and vice captain Robin Uthappa (13) associated for a 49-run stand for the second wicket, newly appointed skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 off 29 balls, joined hands with Rana for a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For RCB, Yadav (2/27) bowled well to bag the wickets of Narine and Uthappa (13) while English pacer Chris Woakes (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers, picking up the wickets of big-hitting Australian opener Chris Lynn (5), Rinku Singh (6) and Andre Russell (15).

Earlier, veterans De Villiers (44) and opener Brendon McCullum (43) batted well for the three-time finalists before Mandeep's cameo.

KKR took wickets at regular intervals but in the last over, Mandeep's pyrotechnics guided RCB to a fighting total.

As many as 16 runs were leaked in the final over by Vinay Kumar who had a forgettable comeback for KKR. Two wickets also fell in that over.

De Villiers was at his imperious best, his 23-ball 44 laced with five sixes and one four. McCullum too looked good for his 27-ball 43 at the start.

De Villiers and Kohli (31) stitched together a third-wicket stand of 64 runs off just 36 balls.

KKR, however, were off to a bad start as Vinay Kumar (2/30) leaked 14 runs in the first over, McCullum flicking him down the leg side for a four in the very first ball.

The visitors lost Quinton De Kock (4) early, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman trying to reverse sweep Piyush Chawla (1/31) and picking out Vinay Kumar at the short third man.

McCullum and Kohli then engineered a 45-run stand for the second wicket.

But just when the visitors were looking steady with McCullum looking in fine touch and Kohli at ease playing second fiddle, Narine (1/30) got rid of the dangerous Kiwi with a shortish offbreak that dislodged the stumps.

In came de Villiers and took the bowlers to the cleaners in his trademark fashion. The 34-year-old smashed Kuldeep Yadav for two consecutive sixes in the 10th over and then hit Mitchell Johnson for a four and a six, two overs later.

De Villiers survived a Decision Review System in the 12th over when the umpire gave him caught behind but reviews showed the ball missing the bat. He was then on 23.

In just 27 balls, the pair brought up the 50-run partnership before Rana got the back of the duo in successive balls. De Villiers mistimed Rana and Johnson took the catch between long on and deep mid-wicket. Kohli was yorked.

Sarfraz Khan, who was retained by the franchise, managed just six runs with Johnson (1/30) taking his wicket while Mandeep and Woakes (5) fell to Vinay in the last over.

This match was also Kohli and Uthappa's 150th match in the IPL.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders (Sunil Narine 50, Nitish Rana 34; Chris Woakes 3/36, Umesh Yadav 2/27 beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 176/7 (Brendon McCullum 43, AB De Villiers 44, Mandeep Singh 37; R. Vinay Kumar 2/30, Nitish Rana 2/11) 

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunil Narine Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik AB de Villiers Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Narine hit a half-century to help Kolkata beat Bangalore by 4 wickets
  • Skipper Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 35 runs for KKR
  • Chris Woakes returned with figures of 3/36 for RCB
Related Articles
Sunil Narine In Trouble Ahead Of IPL, Bowling Action Reported In Pakistan Super League
Sunil Narine In Trouble Ahead Of IPL, Bowling Action Reported In Pakistan Super League
When And Where To Watch India Vs West Indies T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch India Vs West Indies T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Kingston
India Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Kingston's Natural Beauty With Son Zoravar
IPL 2017, Hit Parade: The Players That Made a Splash In Season 10
IPL 2017, Hit Parade: The Players That Made a Splash In Season 10
Sunil Narine And The Mystery Behind Pink Colour
Sunil Narine And The Mystery Behind Pink Colour
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.