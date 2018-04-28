 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Struggling Mumbai Indians Fight For Survival Against Table-Toppers Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 28 April 2018 13:07 IST

The Rohit Sharma-led side are languishing at the seventh place in the eight-team points table.

IPL 2018: Struggling Mumbai Indians Fight For Survival Against Table-Toppers Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings have been in sublime form this IPL season © BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians face an uphill task to keep their play-off hopes alive as they will be eyeing victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against a formidable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side are languishing at the seventh place in the eight-team points table after managing a single win from six games so far while CSK top the chart with five wins from six matches. When the two sides met earlier in this year's league at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, CSK had pipped the hosts by one wicket and a ball to spare. Saturday's game will be a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.  So far, the Mumbai batsmen have struggled, except for Suryakumar Yadav. Both the skipper and Kieron Pollard have failed to fire in five of the six games. Barring the match-winning knock of 94 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit failed to get past 20 runs in five innings.

Not just the batsmen, but Mumbai bowlers have also let the team down. The twenty-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been the find for Mumbai but lacked support from others.

While Markande has scalped 10 wickets from six games, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has eight wickets in his kitty.

However, Bumrah, known as a 'death overs' specialist, and Bangladesh pacer Muztafizur Rahman have not lived up to the expectations after leaking plenty of runs in the late stages.

Mumbai bowlers will need to perform as a unit to stop an in-form CSK batters.

On the other hand, Chennai have once again shown why they are considered as the most successful IPL team and will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.

Most of CSK batsmen - Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are in form. Only Suresh Raina has failed to click and will be desperate to find his touch.

While Rayudu has amassed 283 runs from six games, averaging 47.16, Dhoni and Watson have accumulated 209 and 191 runs respectively.

Chennai batsmen have fired on more than one occassion, guiding the team home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have been impressive, leading Chennai's pace attack.

While Thakur has eight wickets from five games, Chahar has six wickets from as many games.

Also, all-rounder Watson has six wickets to his name with an economy of around eight.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo and leggie Karn Sharma have also came with breakthroughs for CSK at crucial times.

Keeping in view their fine form, Chennai will once again be the favourites in Saturday's game against Mumbai.

Take a look at the NDTV Fantasy section. You can Play Fantasy Cricket here.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 27 Indian Premier League 2018 MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians face an uphill task to keep their play-off hopes alive
  • Mumbai have to win this match against Chennai
  • CSK top the chart with five wins from six matches
Related Articles
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Is The
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Is The 'Real Universe Boss', Says Matthew Hayden
IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate
IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, With Pads And Gloves On, Saves Boundary In CSK Vs RCB Clash
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, With Pads And Gloves On, Saves Boundary In CSK Vs RCB Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.