 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 93 Blows Away Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 28 April 2018 00:01 IST

During his innings, Shreyas Iyer hit three boundaries and 10 sixes.

IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring his IPL fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders © AFP

Inspired by half-centuries from new skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Daredevils finally ended their three-match losing streak with a 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday night. After this win, Delhi's stay at the bottom of the points table ended as they climbed to the 7th spot while KKR remained static at No.4 despite their fourth loss in seven matches. Playing his first match after replacing Gautam Gambhir as captain, Iyer blasted a 40-ball unbeaten 93, laced with three fours and 10 sixes, to propel the hosts to this IPL season's highest total of 219/4.

Iyer's power-packed innings, however came after teenaged sensation Prithvi and Colin Munro got Delhi off to a breezy start with a 59-run opening stand.

In reply, KKR were off to a forgettable start, losing four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay. Australian Glenn Maxwell drew first blood for the hosts with the wicket of opener Chris Lynn (5) in the second over of the innings before New Zealander Trent Boult jolted the visitors with the wickets of Robin Uthappa (1) and Sunil Narine (26) in the very next over.

Rookie pacer Avesh Khan joined the party by packing Nitish Rana (8) as the tourists started looking down the barrel.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik (18) and young Shubman Gill (37 off 29 balls; 4x3, 6x1) then joined forces to resurrect the innings but leg spinner Amit Mishra's googly ended the brief 31-run fifth wicket stand with the scalp of the Kolkata stumper.

Despite the departure of their in-form skipper, Kolkata's hopes rose briefly when West Indian power-hitter Andre Russell joined Gill to forge a quickfire 64-run sixth wicket stand. But the joy was short-lived as a mix-up in the middle ended Gill's vigil, thanks to Iyer's throw even as next man Shivam Mavi (0) was back in the dug-out soon after.

Coming back for his final over, Avesh broke through the defences of Russell even as the asking rate rose like a mountain for tailenders -- Piyush Chawla (2), Mitchell Johnson (12 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (7 not out) as KKR's innings eventually ended on 164/9.

For Delhi, Boult, Maxwell, Avesh and Mishra bagged two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Iyer continued with his brilliant form, firing four sixes and a boundary to milk 29 runs from the final over, and propel Delhi to a mammoth score after being put in to bat.

While Iyer stole the limelight with his belligerence in the later part of the innings, it was Shaw's 44-ball 62, laced with seven boundaries and a couple of sixes and Munro's 18-ball 33, that set the tone with a 59-run opening start.

Shaw belted a 38-ball half century to become the joint youngest to score an IPL half century with Sanju Samson. The 18-year-old was beaming with confidence as he mercilessly pummelled the visiting bowlers and did not spare even veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, clobbering him for a massive six over mid-wicket.

After getting to his half century, Shaw took the famed KKR spinners to the cleaners before leg-spinner Chawla got the better of him to end the 68-run second wicket stand with Iyer.

Iyer continued his dominance over the bowlers, racing to his half century off 29 balls, even as new man Rishabh Pant (0) failed to trouble the scorers.Pant's dismissal brought in Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell (27 off 18; 4x1, 6x2) , who forged a 73-run fourth wicket stand with Iyer as Delhi looked set for a huge total.

Brief Scores: Delhi Daredevils 219/4 (Shreyas Iyer 93 not out, Prithvi Shaw 62, Colin Munro 33; Andre Russell 1/28) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 164/9 (Andre Russell 44, Shubman Gill 37, Glenn Maxwell 2/22, Amit Mishra 2/23) by 55 runs.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shreyas Iyer was adjudged as the man of the match
  • Delhi Daredevils posted their second win of the season
  • Shreyas Iyer hit three boundaries and 10 sixes
Related Articles
IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview: DD Eye Change In Fortunes Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer
IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview: DD Eye Change In Fortunes Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir To Forego 2.8 Crore Salary, To Play The Rest Of Season For Free
IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir To Forego 2.8 Crore Salary, To Play The Rest Of Season For Free
IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Delhi Daredevils Captain, Shreyas Iyer To Replace Him
IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Delhi Daredevils Captain, Shreyas Iyer To Replace Him
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Coach Ricky Ponting
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Coach Ricky Ponting's Speech Gives Goosebumps To Shreyas Iyer
India vs South Africa, 5th ODI: We Were Below Par On The Field In The Last Game, Says R Sridhar
India vs South Africa, 5th ODI: We Were Below Par On The Field In The Last Game, Says R Sridhar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.