Indian Premier League 2018

IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik On Twitter

Updated: 14 May 2018 11:59 IST

Pleased with KKR's win over KXIP, Shah Rukh Khan had a special message for KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and dedicated a picture of him to KKR captain Dinesh Karthik. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had accused his team for lacking spirit in KKR's defeat to Mumbai Indians last week but the Bollywood superstar was a happy man following his team's crucial win over Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a special message for KKR captain Dinesh Karthik. The Bollywood star, in his post, wrote that Dinesh Karthik had asked him to smile after the loss to Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens and SRK duly obliged by posting a picture of him smiling.

The loss to Mumbai had somewhat derailed KKR's push for a playoff spot but the team immediately returned to winning ways in their next match and got the better of a high-flying Kings XI Punjab.

KKR's win was largely down to a brilliant batting performance from the entire team. Sunil Narine top scored for KKR with a 36-ball 75 while Dinesh Karthik smashed a half-century off just 23 balls to power the Kolkata franchise to 245 for six.

KKR's bowling, however, left a lot to be desired with Lokesh Rahul once again leading Punjab's charge. The right-handed opener blasted 66 off 29 balls while captain Ravichandran Ashwin scored a 22-ball 45 to keep Punjab in the hunt.

But loss of regular wickets proved costly for the Punjab outfit as they fell well short of the target.

KKR are currently on 12 points from 12 games and will need to win both their games to secure a place in the playoffs. Kolkata's next match against Rajasthan Royals will be crucial to their cause of reaching the playoffs.

Both teams are on the same number of points with two matches remaining for them. A win for either team will give them a massive advantage over the other in the race for the playoffs.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Dinesh Karthik Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shah Rukh Khan posts special message for Dinesh Karthik
  • SRK dedicated a picture of him smiling to Dinesh Karthik
  • Karthik was instrumental in KKR's win over KXIP
