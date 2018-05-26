IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Message For KKR Team After Loss To SRH, Chris Lynn Replies

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for his team despite their loss to SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 on Friday night. KKR lost by 14 runs in a thrilling match at the Eden Gardens that brought the curtains down on Kolkata's IPL 2018 campaign. The Bollywood star wrote that he would have to cancel his flight to Mumbai for the final but was not in the least bit upset with his team's performance in IPL 2018 . KKR had finished third in the league stage, beat Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator and put in a worthy performance in Qualifier 2 but it wasn't enough as Rashid Khan starred for SRH and took them to the final where they will meet MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. U did yourself proud. All of u so so well done. Love you & yes I am smiling. Thks for the entertainment & so many moments of glory. V r an awesome team! pic.twitter.com/BtGDrikag5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 25, 2018

KKR opener Chris Lynn replied to Shah Rukh's post and thanked him for all the support.

Thank you for the last 2 months mate. Couldn't ask for better owners in yourself and Jay and also the quality coaching and support staff we have onboard the KKR family. Will be back bigger and stronger — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) May 25, 2018

Put into bat, SRH got off to a solid start thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha. But the Hyderabad outfit regularly lost wickets in the middle and it seemed it would be hard for them to even get past 150.

However, Rashid Khan had other ideas and the Afghan teenager smashed 34 not out off just 10 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries, to power the SunRisers Hyderabad to 174 for seven.

KKR's chase got off to rollicking start with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine going great guns. Narine departed for 26 off 13 balls with KKR in a strong position. Nitish Rana and Lynn got together and added 47 runs for the second wicket but Rana was sent packing courtesy a brilliant one-handed pick-up and a flat throw from Rashid Khan that found him short of his crease.

That changed the momentum of the match in SRH's favour as KKR lost their next four wickets for just 31 runs. The Afghan leg-spinner removed Robin Uthappa first, Lynn was the next to go and then it was the turn of Andre Russell to fall to the guile of Rashid Khan.

The three big wickets broke KKR's spine in the chase, leaving young Shubman Gill with a mountain to climb.

In the final over of the match, Rashid once again found himself in the centre of the action, taking the catches of Shivam Mavi and Gill to seal the deal for his team.