IPL 2018: Sanju Samson Achieves Incredible Feat In Magical Knock vs RCB

Sanju Samson is taking the IPL 2018 by storm with some brilliant batting and on Sunday, even superstars like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were left in the shadow of the Kerala youngster. His innings of 92 not out off 45 balls for Rajasthan Royals (RR) blew Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) away as Samson showcased some of the cleanest hitting ever seen on a cricket field. En route his match-winning knock, Samson achieved an incredible record that went unnoticed in all the mayhem. Samson beat Nitish Rana's record of scoring most runs in an Indian Premier League match without hitting a single four.

Playing for Mumbai Indians at the time, Rana scored an unbeaten 62 off 34 balls without hitting a single four against Kings XI Punjab in April last year. Rana's knock helped Mumbai thrash Punjab by eight wickets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

On Sunday, Samson broke Rana's record by reaching the score of 65 without hitting a single four.

Rajasthan Royals' stylish right-hander reached the feat with a maximum off the bowling of RCB pacer Kulwant Khejroliya.

He then hit Englishman Chris Woakes for another six to reach 71, having not hit a four. However, the run came to an end in the very next ball as Samson sliced a Woakes yorker beyond a diving Quinton de Kock to register his first four of the match.

Samson's next and final four of the match came in the next ball as he lofted Woakes over extra cover.

The 23-year-old hit another two sixes in the final over bowled by Umesh Yadav to power Rajasthan to 217 for four.