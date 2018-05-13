IPL 2018: Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal Sensation, Credits Michael Clarke For His Rise

Sandeep Lamichhane became the first Nepalese player to get an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils for his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the Player's Auction in January. On Saturday, it was a proud moment for Lamichhane when Delhi Daredevils coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting handed him his cap and gave him his much-anticipated IPL debut. He did not disappoint. Lamichhane trapped RCB opener Parthiv Patel in front of his stumps for his first IPL wicket. He was the most economical bowler for Delhi Daredevils as he took one wicket, conceding 25 runs in his allotted four overs.

After impressive debut, Lamichhane credited former Australia captain Michael Clarke for his rise.

"We (Clarke and I) were so close during the IPL season. We spoke to each other and he was saying that you have done so well today," Lamichhane said at the post match conference.

"Still I am a bit upset because the most important thing is a team win and if your team is not winning you must be upset," the spinner added.

The Nepalese teenager trained at Clarke's cricket academy in Sydney after he was spotted by the former Australia captain at the Hong Kong T20 Blitz in 2016.

Lamichhane said there was more talent waiting to be discovered in Nepal after an impressive IPL debut.

"I think these kind of leagues can help you grow your game. You have to stay busy with cricket all the time," Lamichhane said.

"Just as I have got chance in IPL there are many a talent in Nepal. I am playing for Nevis Patriots (in the Caribbean Premier League) this year. The journey has started and there are lots of opportunities for players in Nepal," he said.

"The most important thing is how you are learning all the time. It's been good, this one-and-a-half months," he added.

"I learnt a lot of things. We have got an exceptional coach (Ricky Ponting) and good captain and all the players are really good," the spinner said.

He also had a message for his fans back home.

"It all depends on how much you are working hard for all these moments. Most important thing is to be honest with yourself, stay focused, be positive everything will be yours one day," he said.

Delhi Daredevils suffered their ninth loss in 12 matches meant they were eliminated from the play-off race, bottom of the eight-team table.

(With AFP Inputs)