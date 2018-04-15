IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Off To Steady Start vs Bangalore

RCB vs RR, IPL 2018 Live: The match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season. RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match. (Live Scorecard)

RR would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting. For RCB, De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work. Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday. New Zealand star stumper-batsman Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.

16:26 IST: FOUR! Now, D Arcy Short gets in the act of scoring runs. Chahal goes full yet again and SHort frees his arm and slaps the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Rajasthan Royals are upping the ante steady but slowly.

16:24 IST: FOUR!! Yuzvendra Chahal goes full and Rahane sweeps him for a boundary. Injured Rahane is taking the attack to the opposition. Rahane, down on one knee, sweeps Chahal powerfully, top edges the ball for a two-bounce boundary.

16:20 IST: FOUR! Umesh Yadav, the new bowler in, gets whacked for a boundary. Short delivery from the Indian, Rahane reads it early, gets into position and pulls the ball with power for another boundary. There is no stopping the Rajasthan Royals captain, he is on fire!

16:16 IST: SIX!! Washington Sundar goes full and wide but gets punished anyway. Rahane makes room for himself, frees his arm and slams the ball straight down the ground. This shot couldn't have been any better.

16:15 IST: FOUR!! Rahane, down on one knee, sweeps Washington fine for his second boundary. The muscle pulls has no affect on the captain as he looks fit.

16:13 IST: Rajasthan has hit a roadblock to their steady start as Rahane pulls a muscle. Physio is out on the field attending the captain. No worries there as he is back on his feet.

16:10 IST: Rajasthan Royals 8/0 after two overs.

16:06 IST: FOUR!! Rahane welcomes Chris Woakes with a boundary on the leg-side. Length ball from Woakes sits up nicely, Rahane reads it early, leans back a little and smacks the ball over mid-wicket for the first boundary of the innings.

16:04 IST: Wonderful first over from Washington, concedes just a run

16:00 IST: First ball -- Rahane starts with a reverse sweep. Does not connect properly as the ball is cut away by the fielder at point.

15:59 IST: Ajinkya Rahane and D Arcy Short are opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals.

15:58 IST: Washington Sundar is opening the bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

15:40 IST: Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

15:38 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

15:33 IST: Ajinkya Rahane: "We were looking to bowl first as well. But it doesn't matter; you need to start and end well. T20 is all about giving your best in every over and take it from there. It is all about believing in ourselves and focus on things we can control. Our bowlers did a fantastic job in the last two games, despite all that people say about T20 being a batsman's game. We're playing with the same team."

15:32 IST: Virat Kohli: "We're going to bowl first today as well. As we saw last year, batting first in the afternoon would be a bit tricky. The team is feeling good; the wicket would play much better batting second, especially when one big partnership takes you through. This has become a challenging ground and we're happy to play the waiting game. Momentum is hard to gain, we understand that one game is enough to give you that. Rajasthan are coming off a win too and we need to be brave while making our decisions. Just one change - Pawan Negi comes in for Sarfaraz Khan."

15:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field against Rajasthan Royals

15:15 IST: The two teams arriving at the Chinnaswamy for the match.

The two teams are here at the Chinnaswamy stadium for Match 11 of #VIVOIPL #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/cw0gSifkhg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2018

15:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

There are chances that England's Moeen Ali could be pencilled in for the ineffective Sarfaraz Khan. Another alteration could be the inclusion of New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson. Coming to the visitors, besides RR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, who scored 45 off 40 balls and 37 off 22 balls, respectively, would like to continue in similar vein, but beyond them, the batting has flopped.

The likes of big-hitting English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi and Big Bash famed D'Arcy Short will have to deliver the goods. RRs bowling attack comprising pacers Ben Laughlin and Dhawal Kulkarni had done well to keep DD batsmen in check with their variations.

Ben Stokes, the most expensive signing at the IPL Player Auction 2018, hasn't been in the best of batting form recently, but RR will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon. He has just managed 21 runs in two games.

