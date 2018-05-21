IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Ends Tournament With An Unwanted Record

Bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils played party poopers and knocked defending champions Mumbai Indians out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 after handing them an 11-run defeat at the Ferozshah Kotla, Delhi, on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians completed the league phase with 12 points from their 14 matches. Not only was it a dismal season for Mumbai Indians, it was worse for their captain Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians skipper signed off the tournament with an unwanted record to his name.

This is the first time Rohit Sharma has failed to cross the 300-run mark in an IPL season. He scored only 286 runs at an average of 23.83 in this season.

Rohit had a tremendous IPL 2013 season where he scored 538 runs in 19 matches at an average of 38.42.

In 11 IPL editions he played, Rohit has touched the 400-run mark (in a season) five times in his career.

In the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Rohit had scored 404 runs in 13 matches at an average of 36.72.

He scored 362 runs (IPL 2009), 404 runs (IPL 2010), 372 runs (IPL 2011), 433 runs (IPL 2012), 538 runs (IPL 2013), 390 runs (IPL 2014), 482 runs (IPL 2015), 489 runs (IPL 2016), 333 (IPL 2017) and 286 runs (IPL 2018).

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Daredevils notched up a thrilling win to eliminate Mumbai Indians from the race for the IPL play-offs.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 163 runs in 19.3 overs.

Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are the four teams who have qualified for the main stage of the tournament.