Indian Premier League 2018

Rohit Sharma Birthday: Wishes Pour In As 'Hitman' Turns 31

Updated: 30 April 2018 13:04 IST

India batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday.

Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer in the world with three double centuries in ODIs to his name © AFP

India batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday. On the special occasion, sportspersons and general people from all spheres of life took to Twitter to wish the India opener. India all-rounder Suresh Raina took to Twitter and shared a photo with Rohit and wrote a special message. "To the man who makes playing cricket look like a cake walk!! Inke naam mein hi HIT hai. Wishing you a very, very happy birthday, @ImRo45! May you have a super duper HIT year ahead," Raina's tweet read.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also shared a photo with Rohit and termed him cool, calm and stylish.

"Happy birthday to the cool, calm and stylish @ImRo45 . Rohit, you are delightful to watch always and in the coming year as well, may you achieve the standards you have set for yourself. #HappyBirthdayRohit !," Kaif wrote.

Popularly known as 'Hitman' and 'Ro-Hit' for his aggressive batting style, the Mumbai Indians skipper is the only cricketer in the world with three double-centuries in ODIs to his name - 209 vs Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru, 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata and 208 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017 in Mohali.

The right-hander also holds the record of highest individual ODI score - 264. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014.

Rohit is only the third Indian cricketer with centuries in all three formats of the game. The other two being Suresh Raina and KL Rahul.

Topics : India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday
  • Suresh Raina took to Twitter and shared a photo with Rohit
  • Mohammad Kaif also shared a photo with Rohit
