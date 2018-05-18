 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult's Catch. Watch Video

Updated: 18 May 2018 13:07 IST

Rashid Khan not only took a stunning catch but was magical with the ball in hand against RCB.

Rashid Khan took a one-handed reflex catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme. © BCCI

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2018 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw two inspirational moments of fielding. While AB de Villiers took a miracle catch to dismiss Alex Hales, Rashid Khan was not too far behind in terms of grabbing eyeballs with his exceptional effort in the field. Colin de Grandhomme absolutely nailed a short delivery from Siddarth Kaul that went like a bullet to deep mid-wicket. Rashid Khan leaped up and stuck his right hand out and astonishingly pouched the catch. Rashid's catch was reminiscent of Trent Boult's one-handed blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match vs Delhi Daredevils.

Rashid Khan had a brilliant day in the field despite SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers being taken to cleaners by Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali and Grandhomme. Even as Basil Thampi registered the most expensive over in Indian Premier League history, the Afghanistan sensation managed to keep the RCB batsmen under check.

Rashid even foxed Indian run-machine Virat Kohli in the fifth over, cleaning him up with a googly that the RCB skipper failed to read.

De Villiers and Moeen Ali were going great guns and it seemed RCB would bat SRH out of the match, but the leg-spinner provided his team with a ray of hope by dismissing the South African and the Englishman in quick succession.

However, Rashid's brilliant work was undone by some poor death bowling by other SRH bowlers.

RCB went on to post 218 for six and that proved a little too much for SRH to chase despite some brilliant batting by skipper Kane Williamson (81) and Manish Pandey (62 not out).

SunRisers Hyderabad were restricted to 204 for three and lost the match by 14 runs.

Comments
