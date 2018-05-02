 
Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: Virat Kohli Takes Yet Another Stunner, This Time It's A Game-Changing Catch

Updated: 02 May 2018 14:06 IST

Virat Kohli's spectacular catch brought about a massive smile on his wife Anushka Sharma's face.

IPL 2018, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli took a spectacular catch at long-on to dismiss Hardik Pandya. © BCCI

Virat Kohli had taken an absolute stunning catch in Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday and the RCB skipper repeated the feat on Tuesday night but this time in a winning cause for his team. Kohli completed a brilliant running catch at long-on to dismiss KKR captain Dinesh Karthik but immediately after that threw the ball in disgust with his team staring at another defeat. On Tuesday, RCB took on Mumbai Indians and the latter needed to 25 off the final over to win with dangerman Hardik Pandya still at the crease, batting on 50.

Pandya hit a powerful lofted on-drive off the bowling of Tim Southee but Kohli was at hand to complete a spectacular catch and all but seal the match in his team's favour.

Like the previous time, Kohli's catch brought about a massive smile on his wife Anushka Sharma's face.

anushka sharma clapping bcciPhoto Credit: BCCI

The win was crucial to RCB's cause and their hopes of reaching the playoffs. The victory over Mumbai helped Kohli's team register their third win in eight games but more importantly saw them climb to fifth place in the IPL 2018 points table.

It was a complete team effort and finally the RCB bowlers came to the party after letting the team down at crucial junctures during the tournament.

The loss for Mumbai, their third in four matches, put Rohit Sharma's team on the brink of elimination. The defending champions are in seventh place tied on four points with bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils.

Mumbai will need to win the rest of their six matches to be in contention for a playoff spot. If not, they will have to rely on other results elsewhere going their way to make a backdoor entry.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli takes another spectacular catch
  • Kohli's catch brought to an Hardik Pandya's stay at the crease
  • RCB beat Mumbai by 14 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
