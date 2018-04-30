IPL: Virat Kohli's Stunning Catch Brings Out Brilliant Reaction From Wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli was nothing short of brilliant on Sunday night both with the bat and in the field but it still wasn't enough as Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 68 off 44 balls to help RCB post 175 for four after being put into bat. The RCB skipper as usual was a live-wire in the field, not just marshalling his troops but also producing some inspirational moments of fielding that astounded not just the packed crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium but also wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands cheering RCB on.

Kohli took a brilliant running catch at long-on to dismiss KKR captain Dinesh Karthik in the 19th over.

@AnushkaSharma Thank you for giving us these absolutely fun expressions. That catch deserved this, Please attend as many @RCBTweets matches as you can#IPL2018 #Anushka #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/eVzhmQ04Bf — BJ (@follobj) April 29, 2018

Anushka sharma's reaction to virat kohli's catch is everything — Sanj (@sanjeevsangar) April 29, 2018

The Indian skipper registered his 33rd IPL fifty and gave RCB's innings the much-needed impetus.

Quinton de Kock (29) and Brendon McCullum (38) gave RCB a solid but sluggish start on a slowish Chinnaswamy pitch. Stroke-making was difficult and that didn't allow De Kock and McCullum to really put KKR's bowling unit under pressure.

Kohli's innings was crucial as the RCB skipper teed off in the final four overs to take his team to a fighting total.

In reply, KKR got off to a flying start with Sunil Narine chancing his arm in the powerplay. The strategy paid off as Narine, despite failing to get his timing going, managed to hit three fours and a six.

Lynn, however, was playing a patient knock, going at a run-a-ball. Robin Uthappa's 21-ball 36 cameo was invaluable to KKR's cause. It took the sting out of the RCB attack and got the asking rate down dramatically.

Kohli and the entire RCB team would have still been hoping of securing the match when West Indian big-hitter Andre Russell was sent packing for a golden duck in the 17th over.

Karthik, however, had other ideas as his 10-ball 23 all but got KKR over the line.

RCB, who are in 7th place, now have just two wins in seven matches and are tied on points with 6th placed Mumbai Indians and bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils. Meanwhile, KKR are in fourth position with four wins from 8 matches.