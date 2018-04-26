 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate

Updated: 26 April 2018 13:23 IST

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL release said.

IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate
Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate. © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Besides being imposed with a fine, Kohli has also received an official reprimand for slow over-rate throughout his side's innings in the clash, which Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets. As it was Kohli's first offence this season, the Indian captain has been fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL release said.

Kohli smashed just 18 runs in RCB's defeat as CSK chased down the target of 206 runs with the help of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (70 not out off 34 deliveries) and Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 83.

Chennai are currently standing at the top spot with 10 points, having clinched five victories out of six matches they have played so far.

Meanwhile, RCB have slumped to their fourth loss and are at the sixth position, with just four points in their account, and having won just two matches so far.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli also received an official reprimand for slow over-rate
  • Kohli scored only 18 runs in RCB's match against CSK
  • RCB slumped to their fourth loss of the IPL 2018 season
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
BCCI Recommends Virat Kohli For Khel Ratna, Rahul Dravid For Dronacharya Award
BCCI Recommends Virat Kohli For Khel Ratna, Rahul Dravid For Dronacharya Award
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma's Reaction
ICC Meet: Afghanistan To Play England, Australia In Tests; No India In Next FTP
ICC Meet: Afghanistan To Play England, Australia In Tests; No India In Next FTP
IPL Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Leads CSK To A 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
IPL Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Leads CSK To A 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.