Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan's Incredible Googly Stuns Hardik Pandya

Updated: 25 April 2018 12:06 IST

Rashid Khan left the players and fans in splits after his Googly completely bamboozled Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan
Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan bagged two wickets. © AFP

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced a superb bowling performance to better Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. This was fifth loss in six games for the defending champions in the cash-rich league. On a day for bowlers, the Rohit Sharma-led side bowled out SRH for 118 in 18.4 overs but the hosts were then bundled out for 87 in 18.5 overs in an absorbing clash. This was the second-lowest total defended in IPL history. Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan bagged two wickets, while Basil Thampi and medium-pacer Sidharth Kaul grabbed three to hand the Orange Army a stunning win.

In the low-scoring encounter, Rashid, who was adjudged Man of the Match, left the players and fans in a tizzy after a googly bowled by him completely bamboozled Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Pandya looked stunned after the ball narrowly missed the bails. The two players exchanged smiles after the incident.

SunRisers ended their two-match losing run and are third in the points table with eight points from six matches.

Rashid had earned himself a mega contract with the SunRisers at IPL 2018 Player Auction. The Hyderabad outfit used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the spinner for a eye-popping Rs. 9 cr.

Rashid made a huge mark for cricket in Afghanistan when he was purchased Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the 2017 auction. Rashid picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 19.05 during the last IPL season.

