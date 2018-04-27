IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dismantles Kings XI Punjab, World Salutes Afghan Sensation

Rashid Khan produced a match-defining spell to give SunRisers Hyderabad a crucial win over Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday. It was sweet revenge for the Afghan spinner, who had borne the brunt of a Chris Gayle century when the two team clashed in an earlier game this season at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 19. Defending a paltry total of 132, SRH bowled out KXIP for 119 in 19.2 overs to leapfrog their opponents into second place in the IPL 2018 standings.

Rashid was the key instigator to Punjab's destruction, returning with figures of three for 19 in his four overs.

Twitterati were left buzzing and saluted the Afghan sensation for his performance.

Rashid Khan is, well, simply brilliant! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 26, 2018

Rashid Khan is the first leg spinner I have seen who bowls leg spin from the back of the hand like you would bowl a googly. He gets his fingers to do that. Fascinating! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 26, 2018

The @SunRisers can defend the undefendable. Rashid Khan is brilliant but the way Sid Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Thampi exert and maintain pressure is fantastic. Great effort to defend this against Punjab #SRHvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 26, 2018

You can't predict what Rashid Khan or Mujeeb will bowl.

You can predict that Afghans must be so proud of their success in this IPL.

Super watching them.#SRHvKXIP — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 26, 2018

Congratulations C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N-S



what a Victory....



What a team it has become.... Dey can even defend 90 runs.... Just Imagine power of Bowlers



Take a bow @SunRisers entyr Team#Afghanistan Superstar @rashidkhan_19 your inspiration to Millions RESPECT#SRHvKXIP #KXIPvSRH — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 26, 2018

Star is always brighting nd ur star @rashidkhan_19 bhayi..



Excellent from #OrangeArmy ur team effort nd proper planning.



#SRHvKXIP — AB (@rinkubanote) April 27, 2018

The two teams had clashed in Mohali earlier this season with Gayle's century helping Punjab register a 15-run win. Rashid was torn apart by the 'Gaylestorm' with the leg-spinner registering his most expensive T20 figures of 1/55 in his four overs.

It seemed this time as well Punjab would run away with it. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle gave their team a solid start with a 50-run partnership for the first wicket. Rashid, though, was in the mood and produced a brilliant delivery to send Rahul packing for 32.

That proved to be the key wicket for the home team as Gayle fell three balls later to Basil Thampi, bringing SRH back into the game.

Rashid along with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, then, went about dismantling the Punjab middle-order and they had great success at that, leaving the visitors tottering at 92 for six in 15.3 overs.

Ashwin tried his level best to keep his team in the chase but Rashid brought about a swift end to his stay to put SRH on the brink.

Basil Thampi took the last wicket of Ankit Rajpoot as Punjab fell well short of their target.