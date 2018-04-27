 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dismantles Kings XI Punjab, World Salutes Afghan Sensation

Updated: 27 April 2018 09:41 IST

Rashid Khan, who had been taken apart by Chris Gayle when the two teams met earlier in the season, got sweet revenge by picking up 3 wickets for just 19 runs.

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dismantles Kings XI Punjab, World Salutes Afghan Sensation
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan was the star of the show as SunRisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. © BCCI

Rashid Khan produced a match-defining spell to give SunRisers Hyderabad a crucial win over Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday. It was sweet revenge for the Afghan spinner, who had borne the brunt of a Chris Gayle century when the two team clashed in an earlier game this season at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 19. Defending a paltry total of 132, SRH bowled out KXIP for 119 in 19.2 overs to leapfrog their opponents into second place in the IPL 2018 standings.

Rashid was the key instigator to Punjab's destruction, returning with figures of three for 19 in his four overs.

Twitterati were left buzzing and saluted the Afghan sensation for his performance.

The two teams had clashed in Mohali earlier this season with Gayle's century helping Punjab register a 15-run win. Rashid was torn apart by the 'Gaylestorm' with the leg-spinner registering his most expensive T20 figures of 1/55 in his four overs.

It seemed this time as well Punjab would run away with it. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle gave their team a solid start with a 50-run partnership for the first wicket. Rashid, though, was in the mood and produced a brilliant delivery to send Rahul packing for 32.

That proved to be the key wicket for the home team as Gayle fell three balls later to Basil Thampi, bringing SRH back into the game.

Rashid along with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, then, went about dismantling the Punjab middle-order and they had great success at that, leaving the visitors tottering at 92 for six in 15.3 overs.

Ashwin tried his level best to keep his team in the chase but Rashid brought about a swift end to his stay to put SRH on the brink.

Basil Thampi took the last wicket of Ankit Rajpoot as Punjab fell well short of their target.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Rashid Khan Chris Gayle Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan stars for SRH against KXIP
  • Rashid Khan took 3 wickets, giving away just 19 runs
  • SRH beat KXIP by 13 runs to climb to 2nd in the table
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Shines As SunRisers Hyderabad Pull Off Low-Scoring Thriller vs Punjab
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Shines As SunRisers Hyderabad Pull Off Low-Scoring Thriller vs Punjab
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan's Incredible Googly Stuns Hardik Pandya
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Turns To Mischief, Pranks Shakib Al Hasan And Rashid Khan
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Turns To Mischief, Pranks Shakib Al Hasan And Rashid Khan
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan Thrash West Indies To Win Qualifying Final
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan Thrash West Indies To Win Qualifying Final
Afghanistan Sensation Rashid Khan Becomes Fastest To 100 ODI Wickets
Afghanistan Sensation Rashid Khan Becomes Fastest To 100 ODI Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.