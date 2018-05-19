IPL Live Score, RR vs RCB: Tripathi, Klaasen Help Rajasthan Post 164/5 vs Bangalore

Despite not losing wickets too many wickets initially, the Big flourish didn't quite come, but Rajasthan Royals have a competitive score. RR could've looked to accelerate much more in the middle overs, especially when Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi were batting. Not all is lost, they've gone bowling heavy today. The Royals will be pretty pleased with the total. The move to send in Jofra Archer at the top backfired but Tripathi's impressive knock of 80*(58) was the highlight of the first innings.

A beleaguered Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on a hopeful Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match for both teams at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. Virat Kohli-led RCB, having won three matches on a trot, will be high on confidence and will aim to go closer to an IPL 2018 playoff spot by notching up a win and improving their net run-rate. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals placed sixth on the IPL 2018 Points Table, will have to win the tie with a big margin if they want to qualify for the top-four. Both the sides have 12 points from 13 games and Saturday's match will decide their fate as a loss would mean the end of the road for one of them. The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan Royals scored 217/4 batting first and then restricted RCB to 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

Bangalore boasts of a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came of age with an impressive 65 runs off 34 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB will once again have to rely on De Villiers (427 runs) and Kohli (526 runs) to put up a good show and power them to a win. While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, De Villers blast 69 off 39 to help RCB post a massive total. However, they will have to correct their bowling performance in the middle overs if they want to restrict their oppositions. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spinning department. As far as RR are concerned, they will miss the services of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and their mentor Shane Warne. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

17:55 IST: Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel to open the chase for RCB. Gowtham will open the attack for RR

If RCB can win inside 15.5 overs, their NRR will go above that of MI.

17:41 IST: Rajasthan Royals post 164/5 in 20 overs.

WICKET! Gowtham run out (Parthiv Patel/Southee) 14(5)

After 19 overs, RR are 149/4

17:35 IST: WICKET! Heinrich Klaasen c Moeen Ali b Siraj 32(21)

Looks like Heinrich Klaasen had taken the responsibility of taking RR to competitive score upon himself. What an unconventional batting!

After 18 overs, RR are 136/3

17:30 IST: Another good over for RCB. Their bowlers have done exceptionally well to restrict RR.

After 17 overs, RR are 129/3

17:28 IST: Just 5 runs off Yuzvendra Chahal's over. When are RR going to accelerate? Are they aiming to go past 150 only?

After 16 overs, RR are 124/3

17:21 IST: Heinrich Klaasen gets two FOURs in the over as RR are inching towards the score of 150. Will that be enough?

After 15 overs, RR are 113/3

17:15 IST: Rahul Tripathi came down the wicket and sent the ball right over the bowler's head and over the ropes.

After 14 overs, RR are 104/3

17:11 IST: What an eventful 14th over from Umesh Yadav. Two wickets from it. He almost got the 3rd one too.

17:08 IST: WICKET! Sanju Samson c Moeen Ali b U Yadav 0(1)

17:07 IST: WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane lbw b U Yadav 33(31)

After 13 overs, RR are 101/1

17:06 IST: 100 up for RR in the 13th over.

After 12 overs, RR are 92/1

16:55 IST: Rahul Tripathi brought up his 3rd IPL fifty and tried to shift gears. Walked down the track and sent the ball into the sightscreen for a SIX!

After 11 overs, RR are 80/1

16:52 IST: Another over goes by, just 6 runs off it. When are Rahane and Tripathi going to go after the bowlers?

After 10 overs, RR are 74/1

16:48 IST: 10 overs gone and 10 to go. First time Rahul Tripathi has reached 30 in 16 innings. The last time he did was when he scored 93 at the Eden last year.

40 runs have come in last 5 overs.

After 9 overs, RR are 63/1

16:42 IST: Tripathi and Rahane are now well-set. They need to accelerate the scoring rate. RR still have 9 wickets in hand.

After 8 overs, RR are 54/1

16:36 IST: Mohammed Siraj bowls an excellent over. Just 4 runs off it.

After 7 overs, RR are 50/1

16:32 IST: 50 up for RR in the 7th over

After 6 overs, RR are 45/1

16:26 IST: Rahul Tripathi began Yuzvendra Chahal's over with FOURs over the mid-wicket and extra cover. Good over for RR.

After 5 overs, RR are 35/1

16:22 IST: 10 runs off Tim Southee's over. Ajinkya Rahane hasn't really got going this season, a big score from him is still due

After 4 overs, RR are 25/1

16:15 IST: One thing is for sure that Rajasthan Royals are missing Jos Buttler. Although Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi have got three boundaries in the over, RR don't look too confident as a batting unit.

After 3 overs, RR are 12/1

16:10 IST: Some confidence for Tripathi as he played a sweep shot over the deep backward square leg for a SIX!

After 2 overs, RR are 2/1

16:08 IST: Yadav extracted a faint little edge that went straight to Parthiv. Fourth duck of the season for Jofra. Wicket maiden for Umesh Yadav

Jofra Archer with the bat this IPL:

8(9)

1(1)*

0(0)*

0(1)

0(1)

0(0)*

6(5)

16:07 IST: Turns out to be a failed experiment for Rajasthan Royals. Archer has struggled with the bat and opening the innings did not change his fortune.

16:06 IST: WICKET! Jofra Archer c Parthiv Patel b U Yadav 0(4)

After 1 over, RR are 2/0

16:03 IST: Excellent first over from Yuzvendra Chahal. Just 2 runs off it.

16:00 IST: Jofra Archer to open Rajasthan Royals innings with Rahul Tripathi. Yuzvendra Chahal opens the attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

15:30 IST: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bat

Buttler has been the key for Rajasthan's batting after smashing five consecutive fifties in his last six games and his absence will surely hurt the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. In their absence, Rahane will have to step up and score runs for his team as he has only managed to accumulate just 291 runs from 12 innings. Sanju Samson looks good with 391 runs from 13 games but has not fired in the last few games. The bowling unit lacks depth as only Jofra Archer has been impressive in the last few games but an absence of support from the others is a cause of concern for Rajasthan. Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and Krishnappa Gowtham have been below par and need to come out with their best to stop a star-studded RCB batting line up. Bangalore, however, will be the favourites in Saturday's crucial clash, which could be seen as a virtual semi-final.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Rajasthan Royals - Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, , Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.