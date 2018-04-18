IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR: Rahane falls As Rajasthan Lose Their First Wicket vs Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in fine nick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with two wins out of three outing and would be now taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have a 2-2 record and lie second on the IPL Points Table . Rajasthan Royals had a fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while KKR had a way easier time against Delhi Daredevils. Both sides would be keen to put vital points on the table and stay within the top four sides on the list. The in-form Royals will be confident of a third consecutive victory. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener. They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then traveled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore.The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again against Kolkata. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

20:37 IST: Short struggling against spin. He needs to play a big knock.

20:35 IST: Pitched outside leg stump. Completely bamboozled Samson. No appeal made. Superb bowling by Kuldeep.

20:33 IST: Kuldeep Yadav bowls his 2nd over.

20:30 IST: Rajasthan Royals lose their first wicket as Ajinkya Rahane departs for 36 vs KKR. Superb stumping by Dinesh Karthik. What a way to dismiss Rahane. | RR 54/1 in 6.5 overs

20:27 IST: FOUR! Short gets his first boundary against spin. Good placement. Nitish Rana doesn't get it right at all.

20:26 IST: Nitish Rana is the new bowler for KKR.

20:22 IST: STRATEGIC TIME OUT!

20:21 IST: FOUR! Rahane is dealing in boundaries. Superb shot. Pure timing by him.

20:18 IST: FOUR! Now Short starts getting the boundaries. After a nervy start, RR have started to get the run rate going. RR 40/0 in 5 overs

20:18 IST: SIX! What a shot by the Rajasthan captain. Straight down the ground for a maximum. Strikes the ball sweetly. RR 35/0

20:15 IST: Shivam Mavi is the new KKR bowler.

20:13 IST: FOUR! Four back-to-back boundaries. Wow. He is turning it on for Rajasthan. He is timing the ball perfectly. Poor bowling by Sunil Narine. RR 27/0 in 4 overs

20:06 IST: Rajasthan off to a slow start. Some good bowling display by the spinners. Both Piyush and Kuldeep have bowled well. RR 9/0 in 2.3 overs

20:05 IST: Kuldeep Yadav is the new bowler for KKR.

20:04 IST: A good over by Chawla. He is not giving any room to the batsmen. Good bowling by him. Gives away only 3 runs off it. RR 3/0 in 1 over

20:00 IST: Ajinkya Rahane and D Arcy Short open the batting for Rajasthan. Piyush Chawla to begin proceedings for KKR with the ball.

19:37 IST: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

19:33 IST: Both teams come into this match with an unchanged team.

19:30 IST: TOSS! Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik wins toss, elects to field vs Rajasthan Royals

19:26 IST: The pitch looks to be a beautiful surface. The pitch has some grass and shoud aid the batsmen.

19:18 IST: We are minutes away from the toss.

19:03 IST: RR are on a 9-match winning streak in Jaipur.

18:47 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 15th match of this season's IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top and big hitters like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell in the middle, KKR has enough firepower and depth. Their bowling too has the right balance with the deceptive Narine, the current purple cap holder in the tournament. Wily old horse Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav are capable of weaving a web around any batting side. Pacer Shivam Mavi, who rose to stardom during the recent U-19 World Cup, and Russell provide the medium pace variety to KKR.

When and Where to Watch: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.