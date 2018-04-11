 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir Wins Toss, Opts To Field

Updated: 11 April 2018 19:32 IST

IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: The Ajinkya Rahane-led team will aim to to register their first win of the season 11

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Live: The match is being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals were outclassed and outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2018. The Ajinkya Rahane-led franchise will now look to register their first win of the season 11 when they face Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. This will be Rajasthan's first IPL home game in five years and the team will be eager to put on a show for the home fans. Their opponents Delhi too tasted defeat and both teams will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest fifty for Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. (Live Scorecard)

Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad yesterday. It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir wins toss and elects to bowl.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils staright from Sawai mansingh Stadium.

The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of much needed confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly. The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board. Barring a 49 by Sanju Samson, none of other the batsmen showed any confidence nor they could build any partnerships in their last match.

