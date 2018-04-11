IPL 2018, Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir Wins Toss, Opts To Field

Rajasthan Royals were outclassed and outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2018. The Ajinkya Rahane-led franchise will now look to register their first win of the season 11 when they face Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. This will be Rajasthan's first IPL home game in five years and the team will be eager to put on a show for the home fans. Their opponents Delhi too tasted defeat and both teams will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest fifty for Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. (Live Scorecard)

Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad yesterday. It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir wins toss and elects to bowl.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils staright from Sawai mansingh Stadium.