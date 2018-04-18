IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane, 'Junior Dravid' Share Same Jersey Number

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals didn't have had a good start to their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match by nine wickets. After suffering a crushing defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad, the 2008 title winners Rajasthan Royals bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahane was handed Rajasthan Royals captaincy after Steve Smith was banned by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal and the Mumbai batsman is doing quite a good job.

Rahane, after leading Rajasthan Royals to victory against Virat Kohli-led RCB, took out time and clicked pictures with Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid. Both Rahane and junior Dravid were wearing same jersey numbers - 27.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and shared Rahane and Anvay's pictures.

"Picture perfect! #RoyalCaptain @ajinkyarahane88 with 'The Wall Junior', Anvay Dravid!! #HallaBol #IPL2018 #Cricket," Rajasthan Royals tweet read.

Rajasthan Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

KKR registered their first win over Delhi -- a convincing 71-run triumph -- after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively.