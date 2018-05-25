IPL Qualifier 2 Live Score, SRH vs KKR: KKR Off To A Flier In Pursuit Of 175 vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be hoping that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would carry their lean form into one more match when the two sides meet for the Indian premier League (IPL) Playoffs, Qualifier 2, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a stunning win over Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator after being behind for nearly the entire match, while SunRisers Hyderabad were sent packing by Faf du Plessis as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the final. Given the mental make-up of both teams, KKR would be hopeful that they continue their home advantage comes good once again against SRH. Both sides would be looking for a comprehensive win before they meet CSK in the final on May 27. ( Live Scorecard )

While KKR ticked all the boxes during the business end of the tournament with four wins on the trot, table-toppers SRH have slipped after finishing on top of the league table. SunRisers Hyderabad have lost four straight games, something that will be a cause of concern for Kane Williamson's brigade. Arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma delivering consistently along with the immensely talented Rashid Khan, SRH will like to extract whatever juice is available from at Eden.

IPL 2018 Live updates of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Qualifier 2 match, straight from Eden Gardens

21:16 IST: KKR 38/0 after 3 overs.

21:15 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Bhuvneshwar, Narine clears his front foot and slams the ball over the umpire's head for yet another boundary.

21:13 IST: Four-Six-Four! Narine is taking the attack to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. First he drives the full-toss outside off through the covers for a boundary. Second, he smokes the slower fuller delivery over long-off. Third, he shuffles the rolls his wrist on the back of a length delivery past the man at short fine for a boundary.

21:11 IST: Six! Short and wide from Khaleel, Chris Lynn makes room and crunches it over cover for a flat maximum. How brutally was the ball struck! KKR 19/0 in 2 overs.

21:08 IST: Four! Khaleel Ahmed starts with a fullish delivery on the leg side and Narine flicks him with ease for a boundary. Welcome to the middle Khaleel Ahmed.

21:07 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders 6/0 after the first over.

21:05 IST: Four! Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls wide and full and Lynn reaches out and slices it through the cover for the first boundary of the innings.

21:04 IST: First ball -- Bhuvneshwar starts with a back of a length delivery, Lynn stands tall and defends it.

21:03 IST: Welcome back to the chase. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opening the bowling for SRH

20:50 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad 174/7 in 20 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

20:49 IST: Six! Rashid smokes Prasidh for a huge maximum straight down the ground to end the SRH innings. Rashid is 34 not out off 10 balls.

20:47 IST: Six! Prasidh goes full, Rashid shuffles and flicks him over deep square leg for a towering six. Prasidh is being taken to the cleaners here.

20:46 IST: Four! Rashid Khan lifts Prasidh over mid-off for a one-bounce boundary. These are some precious runs from Rashid at the end of the innings.

20:44 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Prasidh, Bhuvneshwar waits and cuts it for a boundary. Four to start the 20th.

20:43 IST: Six! Mavi bowls wide and full, Rashid reaches for the ball and slices it over covers for a huge, huge maximum. SRH 150/7 in 19 overs.

20:41 IST: Six! Short and wide from Mavi, Rashid comes down the track and slams it over covers for a flat six. Chawla at the boundary was way too in, as a result could not get his hands to the ball. Much-needed boundary for the SRH camp.

20:38 IST: OUT! Shivam Mavi gets his name in the column of the wicket takers. Mavi bowls full and wide of off, Yusuf throws his bat at the ball and sends it high up in the air. Piyush Chawla in the deep takes an excellent catch. Pathan departs for 3.

20:37 IST: Four! Bouncer from Praisdh and Rashid Khan edges him over the keeper for a boundary. Rashid Khan gets off the mark in style.

20:35 IST: Run-out! Brathwaite was running back for a second run but Nitish Rana does an excellent job at the boundary. He collects and throws the ball in like a rocket, Karthik collects and the stumps light up. Brathwaite departs for 8.

20:33 IST: Six! Full toss from Prasidh and Brathwaite muscles it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

20:26 IST: OUT! Sunil Narine gets his first wicket of the match. Hooda goes the reverse sweep, miscues and Piyush Chawla at point takes an easy catch. SRH batsmen are departing in search of quick runs. Now, the onus is on Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite to provide a late flourish and help their team post a competitive total on board.

20:24 IST: Kuldeep ends the match with figures of 2/29

20:22 IST: Six! Kuldeep misses his mark by a fraction and Deepak Hooda smokes the ball straight down the ground. The ball went high and far. Handsome shot from Hooda.

Hooda immediately gets a boundary after Shakib's dismissal as he sends the 2nd delivery of the over straight into the stands

Yusuf Pathan is in at No.6#SRHvKKR #IPL2018Playoffs #IPL2018 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 25, 2018

20:18 IST: OUT! Shakib in run-out for 28. Deepak Hooda hits a Kuldeep Yadav full delivery straight down the ground only for Kuldeep to get his finger in the way of the ball that hit the stumps with Shakib way out of the crease. Strategic timeout -- 113/4 in 15.1 overs

Shakib is run out from the first delivery of the over as Kuldeep gets the ball to non striker end's stumps before Shakib could get back in time.#SRH-113/4(15.1)#SRHvKKR #IPL2018Playoffs #IPL2018 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 25, 2018

20:15 IST: Four! Two-in-two for Shakib off Narine. This time he slog sweeps Narine for a boundary at the deep mid-wicket area.

20:14 IST: Four! Short and wide from Narine, Narine rocks back and cuts the ball with brute force. The ball races away to the boundary.

20:12 IST: 100 comes up for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 14th over of the match.

20:09 IST: Skipper DK is lightning fast behind the stumps.

20:07 IST: Four! Chawla bowls full, Shakib makes space and drives him through the cover for a boundary. That was struck with great force.

Shakib sends the 2nd delivery of the over to deep extra cover getting us a boundary after a long time.#GoOrangeArmy#SRHvKKR #IPL2018Playoffs #IPL2018 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 25, 2018

20:06 IST: SRH 90/3 after 12 overs.

20:00 IST: OUT! Piyush Chawla gets his first wicket of the night. Chawla strays on the leg side, Saha looking to work the ball around, edges it near to DK behind the stumps. DK, who was alert, took off the bails in a jiffy. Saha is stumped for 35.

19:56 IST: Four! Chawla bowls full and Shakib frees his arm has drills the ball through extra cover. The fielder at long-off didn't even bother to chase.

19:55 IST: SRH 79/2 after 10 overs.

19:54 IST: Four! Kuldeep bowls full and outside off, Saha shuffles and sweeps him in front of square for a boundary.

19:53 IST: Four! Kuldeep bowls full and this time Saha connects as he sweeps the ball fine enough to beat Narine at short-fine for a boundary.

19:51 IST: Safe! Kuldeep Yadav bowls too full, Saha gets low tries to sweep and misses. Kuldeep gets excited and appeals loudly for a LBW. KKR opt for a DRS and the replay shows that the Saha had nicked the ball and the ball never did hit the pads. A poor DRS from the bowler and the keeper.

19:49 IST: Kuldeep Yadav picks two wickets in his first over.

19:48 IST: Strategic timeout -- SunRisers Hyderabad 69/2 after 9 overs.

19:45 IST: Four! Prasidh Krishna bowls a half-volley outside off, Saha leans and drives the ball through the cover for a boundary.

19:43 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad 61/2 after 8 overs.

What an over from Kuldeep Yadav! Two big wickets and just 5 runs from it #SRHvKKR #TeesraVaar #Qualifier2 #KKRHaiTaiyaar — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 25, 2018

19:41 IST: OUT!! Kuldeep Yadav gets another big fish in the same over and he is ecstatic. Floats the ball just outside of off, Kane Williamson leans in to defend the ball and manages to edge the ball. Saha, behind the stumps, takes a simple catch. SRH camp is in shock. Williamson departs for 3.

19:39 IST: Kane Williamson is the new batsman in.

19:38 IST: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav gets the breakthrough in his very first ball of the match. Kuldeep fires the ball in around middle and gets a bit of shape. DHawan, down on one knee, tries to sweep the ball, misses and gets rapped on the thigh. The on-field umpire raises his finger and validates the huge appeal from the bowler and keeper. Dhawan departs for 34. Meanwhile, Kuldeep fell on his back during the appeal

19:35 IST: Four! Too full from Piyush Chawal and Dhawan says thank you as dances down the track and slaps the ball the straight down the ground; the ball beats the long-off fielder and reaches the boundary in no time.

19:34 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Saha and Dhawan in the 7th over.

19:33 IST: Four! Piyush Chawal, the new bowler in, bowls full and Dhawan slams the ball straight down the ground with immense power. Russell runs but loses the race.

19:31 IST: End of the power play -- SunRisers Hyderabad 45/0 after 6 overs

19:30 IST: Sunil Narine concedes just five runs in his first over of the match.

19:28 IST: Four! Wriddhiman Saha gets the ball right in his slot and will not miss out on any chance. He gets into position early and lifts it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary.

FOUR

It's a Saha over as he finishes the 5th over with yet another boundary but this time to deep mid-wicket.#SRHvKKR #IPL2018Playoffs #IPL2018 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 25, 2018

19:25 IST: Four! Short and wide from Mavi, Saha waits and edges it past the man at slips for a boundary towards the third-man region. The man at the sweeper cover runs but fails to cut off the ball.

19:22 IST: Four! Dhawan pounces on the slower short and wide delivery and crunches Russell through the cover for a boundary. The ball raced away to the ropes. SRH 27/0 after 4 overs.

19:19 IST: Four! Andre Russell, the new bowler in, bowls back of a length delivery. Dhawan cones down the track and slaps the ball over the bowler's head for a boundary straight down the ground.

19:16 IST: DROPPED!! Full and wide from Shivam Mavi, Saha throws his bat at the ball and gets the toe-end of the bat. The ball goes high up in the air, Dinesh Karthik calls for the catch but could not complete the catch as the ball spiraled away from him. The ball up in the sky for a long, long time. Saha dropped on 5. How costly will this drop prove to be?

19:12 IST: Six! Prasidh bowls in and on the leg side and Dhawan flicks the ball with sheer power for the first maximum of the night. SRH 14/0 after 2 overs.

19:10 IST: Save! Full and wide from Prasidh Krishna, Saha drives but Robin Uthappa dives to his left to save valuable runs.

19:05 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad 4/0 after the 1st over.

19:00 IST: First ball -- Mavi starts off with a wide delivery as he strays a long way down the leg side. Dinesh Karthik does well to dive to his left and collect the ball.

18:59 IST: Shivam Mavi opening the bowling for KKR.

18:58 IST: Wridhhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting for SRH.

18:50 IST: Both Skippers share a moment before the game.

18:40 IST: Playing XI for both the teams -- Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi

SunRisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

18:35 IST: Williamson -- Looks like a good surface, we need to put the runs on the board and defend it. We need to move on and put our best effort. We have three changes, Hooda, Saha and Khaleel are in, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami and Sandeep Sharma are out.

18:32 IST: Dinesh Karthik -- We will bowl first. We would like to chase down the target. We fought hard (against RR), we showed good character, we came back hard and we finally won the game. It's always the case in a must-win game, two good teams are out to play today. Just one change for us, Shivam Mavi replaces Javon Searles.

18:30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik wins toss, elects to field vs SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

18:15 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

18:10 IST: Both team arrive at the venue and are set for the clash

It's time for #Qualifier2 at Eden Gardens and the two teams are all set for the clash ahead.#SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/IRTI1TKnVQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2018

18:05 IST: Fans sharing a light moment before the start of the match

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Qualifier 2 between SunRisers Hyderabad ans Kolkata Knight Riders straight from Eden Gardens.

But with the momentum strongly in favour of Dinesh Karthik and his team, who will also heavily bank on home advantage, it will need a special effort from SRH to stop the Kolkata juggernaut and return to winning ways. First to qualify for the play-offs eliminating Delhi Daredevils, SRH slide began in Pune, when their famed bowling attack failed to defend 180 against Chennai and then went on to lose to RCB, KKR and CSK in subsequent games.

Their latest defeat will hurt them the most as they had their match in pocket with Chennai struggling at 113/8 inside 18 overs chasing 140 but Williamson's strategy to keep an over from Carlos Brathwaite at the death backfired. Bhuvneshwar (9 wickets) will also need to get his act together complement the wily Afghan wrist spinner Rashid Khan (18 wickets) as Williamson also have big holes to plug in the batting department. Siddharth Kaul (19 wickets) has been their best bowler of the season with consistent efforts at the start as well as death.

Surprise choice as Kolkata skipper after the departure of their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik is in the middle of the form of his life averaging 54.44 from 15 matches. Both teams won each in the round-robin league. Since their defeat at home, KKR have come a long way and won in Hyderabad.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.