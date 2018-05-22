IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score, SRH vs CSK: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings Eye Final Berth

With the race for the IPL 2018 Playoffs having been decided on the very last day of the league engagements, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would both be keen to seal off a berth in the Season11 final when they meet in IPL Qualifier 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. SunRisers Hyderabad ended on top of the IPL 2018 Points Table even though they lost their last league engagements, while Chennai Super Kings finished second, by run-rate after they won their last league match. Kane Williamson and MS Dhoni will be leading two of the most efficient teams in SRH and CSK and the match promises to be quite a contest. While the winner sails straight into the final slated for May 27, also at Mumbai, the loser will be playing Qualifier 2 in Kolkata on May 25. A slight net run-rate difference separated the two teams which finished the league stage on 18 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 match, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

18:20 IST: We are moments away from the toss now.

18:02 IST: A win will take Chennai Super Kings to their seventh IPL final.

17:45 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan has his eyes set the final berth.

Keeping an eye on the prize ahead of our crucial Qualifier match against @ChennaiIPL. #goforglory #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/etzIUtyGDv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 22, 2018

17:42 IST: Chennai players are getting off the bus.

17:39 IST: The Chennai fans seem to be having a gala time ahead of the match.

17:18 IST: TRIVIA! CSK are the best batting side in the tournament with the highest average of 37.13 per wicket combined with a scoring rate of 9.03.

17:13 IST: The match between SRH-CSK will begin at 7 PM IST which is a departure from the early time of 8 PM IST.

17:12 IST: We now shift our focus towards the big IPL Qualifier match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

17:11 IST: Supernovas (130/7) beat Trailblazers (129/6) by 3 wickets in a last-ball finish.

16:43 IST: Head to Head in IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won 6 of their last 8 encounters against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

16:17 IST: Currently, Wankhede is hosting the Supernovas vs Trailblazers match where Trailblazers scored 129/6 in 20 overs.

16:12 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the first Qualifier match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Wankhede Stadium.

CSK seem to hold a slight edge going into the match as they have not only got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage of the competition but also have the winning momentum going into the match on what promises to be a bouncy track.

While Chennai stopped the aspirations of Kings XI Punjab by overcoming a difficult start last night in their adopted home base of Pune, SRH have been on a three-game losing run, having sealed their playoff spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.