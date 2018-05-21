 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs

Updated: 21 May 2018 10:32 IST

Kings XI Punjab finished their IPL 2018 campaign at seventh position on the points table.

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
Preity Zinta was happy because defending champions Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the playoffs. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab on Sunday failed to make it to the play-offs of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab players were seen dejected after failing to enter the knock out stage of the tournament. But their co-owner Preity Zinta found different reason to be happy. Preity was happy because defending champions Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the playoffs.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Preity Zinta is seen talking to one of the Kings XI Punjab staff members. The video has no audio but she seems to be saying, "I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians not going to the finals. Really happy."

After the CSK vs KXIP match, Preity took to Twitter to congratulate the final four teams who made it to the knockouts.

KXIP had to beat CSK by a margin of at least 53 runs or had to chase down the target by 13.4 overs to enter the play-offs of the cash-rich league.

KXIP finished their IPL 2018 campaign at seventh position on the points table.

KXIP, who started the IPL 2018 with a bang, played 14 matches in the tournament, winning 5 and losing on 9 occasions.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Preity Zinta Mumbai Indians
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi Star In CSK
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi Star In CSK's 5-Wicket Win, KXIP Eliminated
IPL Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK Beat KXIP By 5 Wickets
IPL Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK Beat KXIP By 5 Wickets
IPL Highlights, CSK vs KXIP: Raina Stars As Chennai Beat Punjab
IPL Highlights, CSK vs KXIP: Raina Stars As Chennai Beat Punjab
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.