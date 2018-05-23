IPL 2018 Playoffs: MS Dhoni's Take On Faf Du Plessis After Chennai Super Kings Enter Final

Faf du Plessis kept his calm and played a match-winning knock to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their seventh Indian Premier league (IPL) final after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by two wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Du Plessis scored a magnificent 67 not out off 42 balls and helped CSK chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs after being down at 92 for 7. After the thrilling win against SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni heaped praise on the South African star cricketer.

"That's where experience counts. It's not easy not to get games during the IPL. I've always felt you need to train the mind more than the body. Injuries can happen anytime. He's been brilliant. He batted really well. Hopefully he can continue this in the final also," Dhoni said after the match.

Du Plessis hit five fours and four sixes to take CSK into the final of the cash-rich league. CSK returned this season after serving a two-year ban.

"We've been a very good team and it reflects when it comes to the IPL. It reflects the dressing room atmosphere we've been able to create. It's not possible without that. Credit goes to management, support staff and players. Even if one of them is lacking you can't have a good dressing room atmosphere. If atmosphere is not great, it becomes difficult to perform. Somehow we've been able to push the players into thinking about what's good for the team," Dhoni said.

SunRisers Hyderabad, who topped the league table, have a second chance of making the final in the Qualifier 2 match on Friday when they will meet the winner of Eliminator.