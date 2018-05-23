 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Gets 'Dance Tribute' From Dwayne Bravo After CSK Vs SRH Match

Updated: 23 May 2018 12:36 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have reached the final seven times in their nine IPL seasons.

MS Dhoni-led CSK have reached the final seven times in their nine IPL seasons. © BCCI

South African batting star Faf du Plessis scored a fighting unbeaten half-century to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edge past SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have reached the final seven times in their nine IPL seasons. After the thrilling victory against Kane Williamson's SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK players celebrated the victory in style in the dressing room. In a video posted by CSK on their Twitter handle, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was seen singing and dancing in the dressing room and was accompanied by Harbhajan Singh. It was a tribute from Bravo and Harbhajan to their captain MS Dhoni.

CSK took to Twitter and posted the entertaining video.

"Champion's groovy tribute to #Thala after getting through to the #Finale! #WhistlePodu #yellove ???? @msdhoni" CSK's tweet read.

CSK, who returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, played like a team possessed with their skipper MS Dhoni once again at the forefront with calm demeanour.

Needing 140 runs to win, Chennai Super Kings made heavy weather of what should have been a comfortable chase before crossing the line with five balls to spare.

The losing team SunRisers Hyderabad will now face the winner of the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on May 25 at Eden Gardens.

