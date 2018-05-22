 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: David Warner Wishes SunRisers Hyderabad Luck Ahead of Qualifier 1

Updated: 22 May 2018 18:48 IST

David Warner sent a good luck message and applauded Kane Williamson's efforts.

IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: David Warner Wishes SunRisers Hyderabad Luck Ahead of Qualifier 1
David Warner posted a good luck message for SunRisers Hyderabad on Twitter © AFP

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, who has been out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 following his one-year ban after the ball-tampering episode in South Africa, sent a good luck tweet to his franchise ahead of their IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1, to be played in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later on Tuesday. "Good luck to @SunRisers tonight, keep playing well gentlemen. Been simply outstanding and being well lead by The great man himself Kane," Warner's tweet read, referring to Kane Williamson, who was named SRH skipper in Warner's place and has done a great job of leading his side to the Playoffs.

Warner, along with Australian skipper Steve Smith were on March 28 banned from cricket for 12 months over the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport.

Warner, who was the vice-captain of the Australian team, will not be considered ever for the leadership role of the national team, Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft would not be picked for captaincy until a minimum of 12 months after the end of their suspensions, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

Warner and Smith were also banned from leading SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively in IPL 2018. Warner's job was given to Williamson while Ajinkya Rahane took over from Smith.

Coincidentally, both the teams have qualified for the IPL 2018 Playoffs.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1 David Warner MS Dhoni Kane Williamson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Warner sent a good luck tweet to SunRisers Hyderabad
  • Warner was the vice-captain of the Australian team
  • Warner was former Hyderabad captain
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: David Warner Wishes SunRisers Hyderabad Luck Ahead of Qualifier 1
IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH Vs CSK: David Warner Wishes SunRisers Hyderabad Luck Ahead of Qualifier 1
Steve Smith Could Return To Cricket With Global T20 Canada
Steve Smith Could Return To Cricket With Global T20 Canada
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Set To Return, Will Play Club Cricket In Sydney
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Set To Return, Will Play Club Cricket In Sydney
Mother
Mother's Day 2018: Virat Kohli Wishes The 'REAL Superheroes' With A Heartwarming Tweet
Justin Langer Says He Would Have Tampered With Cricket Ball If Asked By Seniors
Justin Langer Says He Would Have Tampered With Cricket Ball If Asked By Seniors
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.