IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in a power-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Playoff Qualifier 1 , with the winners assured of a berth in the final, scheduled for May 27. While the losers will get another chance to enter the final as they will get to Qualifier 2, both the Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings would be keen to reserve a spot in the final and then get some crucial days of rest.

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on May 22, 2018.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The live telecast of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where can you follow the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.