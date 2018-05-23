IPL Playoffs: MS Dhoni's 'Trademark Style' Followed By Faf Du Plessis

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the cricketing world. His trademark style of finishing the match with a six is known to all of us. During Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 against SunRisers Hyderabad, Faf Du Plessis did what his captain Dhoni is best at - sealing a win with a six. With Chennai Super Kings needing 6 runs off the last over, Faf du Plessis brought up the victory in style over the umpire's head off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling.

South African batting star Du Plessis guided CSK to their seventh IPL final with a two-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were tottering at 92 for 7 before Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback and gifted CSK a memorable win.

SunRisers Hyderabad will now face the winner of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on May 25 in Kolkata.

The two-time champions CSK will play the final on May 27 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni has led CSK to the final seven times in the nine seasons. They had missed out on the previous two seasons as they were banned following the spot fixing and betting sc