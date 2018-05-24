IPL Playoffs: Shah Rukh Khan's Message For His Team KKR, From The Shower. Believe It.

Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with a 25-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Kolkata Knight Riders will now face SunRisers Hyderabad in the virtual semifinal on May 25. After KKR's win, team's co-owner and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was in high spirits and sent a special message to the victorious team. "Missed talking to the fabulous boys from KKR...was getting ready for shoot. So in the middle of my shower sending all my love. Wow #KKRHaiTayyar so so proud and happy," SRK's tweet read.

"Sorry guys, was in the middle of a bath, getting ready for shoot so couldn't say hi to you all in the changing rooms but love you and I'll be there. KKR!," Shah Rukh Khan said in a video on Twitter.

Missed talking to the fabulous boys from KKR...was getting ready for shoot. So in the middle of my shower sending all my love. Wow #KKRHaiTayyar so so proud and happy. pic.twitter.com/CAKugAXDik — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2018

Captain Ajinkya Rahane's slow batting cost Rajasthan Royals dearly as KKR beat them comfortably.

Rajasthan Royals, who entered the IPL 2018 after serving a two-year ban, finished fourth in the league stage. They entered the knockouts with 14 points in 14 matches. They had registered 7 wins in the league stage.

Rajasthan Royals had won the IPL title in 2008.