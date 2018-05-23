IPL Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders Players Watch Deadpool 2 Ahead Of Eliminator

The Kolkata Knight Riders players got an opportunity to attend a special screening of the movie Deadpool 2 ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Eliminator clash against Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals, to be played on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter and posted photos of their players while attending the special screening of the movie. "Knights found the perfect way to unwind last night ??, as they attended a special screening of Deadpool 2," KKR's tweet read.

Apart from KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, team's mystery spinner Sunil Narine, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa were spotted during the screening.

KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard.

If Kolkata Knight Riders win the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on May 25. With three wins on the trot, KKR clinched the last-four berth for a sixth time.

With 8 wins and 6 defeats in 14 matches, KKR finished third on the points tally.

SunRisers Hyderabad, who lost the Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday, finished on top of the points tally. The Orange Army registered 9 wins in 14 matches before entering the knockouts of the cash-rich league.

SRH will now take on the winner of Eliminator match (Rajasthan Royals or Kolkata Knight Riders) in Qualifier 2 on May 25 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.