Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell Discovers 'Tennis Shot' To Hit A Six

Since the advent of the Twenty20 format, the cricketing arena has witnessed numerous unorthodox shots. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was the flag-bearer of switch hit, while former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan invented 'Dilscoop' and former swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag was known for his uppercut. During the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, fans witnessed a 'tennis shot'. Andre Russell, with his sheer power, entertained the Eden crowd with this new invented shot.

The incident took place during KKR's innings when Russell smashed Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer's slower bouncer over the long-off fence for a six. It was a tennis-like solid forehand shot.

Apart from captain Dinesh Karthik's 52, Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 49 to help Kolkata Knight Riders see off Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs and reach Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2018.

Karthik's men with will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Qualifier 2 of the tournament. The winner of Qualifier 2 (SRH or KKR) will face two-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

KKR are two-time IPL champions. They won the titles in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.