 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Player Retention: MS Dhoni Makes A Comeback To CSK, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Stay With Franchises

Updated: 05 January 2018 00:14 IST

There were few surprises in the Indian Premier League 2018 Player Retentions as the franchise largely stuck to projected paths.

IPL 2018 Player Retention: MS Dhoni Makes A Comeback To CSK, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Stay With Franchises
MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs.15 crore © AFP

The Indian Premier League 2018 player retentions were completed in Mumbai on Thursday as the franchises by and large kept to the projected purchases. Chennai Super Kings, who are making a comeback into the league, retained the services of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja while Rajasthan Royals, who are the other side to make a return, held on to Australian skipper Steve Smith. Among the other superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stayed with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively, as expected.

Here is the complete list of retentions, along with the salaries and the balance left with the franchises from their Rs. 80-crore cap for purchases in 2018.

ipl 11 list of retained players

Among those who are no longer with their franchises are Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders), who was expected to be let go of anyway.

Delhi Daredevils put their faith in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and also kept the services of South African fast bowler Chris Morris. Their most interesting acquisition, however, would be former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who will shift camp from Mumbai to Delhi.

Among the most sedate franchises was Kings XI Punjab. Who only spent on Axar Patel, leaving a bulk of their purse for the auction to be held on January 27 and 28.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings again in IPL
  • Rohit Sharma was retained by Mumbai Indians
  • Virat Kohli was retained by RCB for Rs.17 Crore
Related Articles
Indian Cricket Team Skips Practice, Virat Kohli Skips Media Session
Indian Cricket Team Skips Practice, Virat Kohli Skips Media Session
South Africa Odds-On Favourites To Win Series vs India
South Africa Odds-On Favourites To Win Series vs India
IPL Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Break The Bank To Retain Virat Kohli
IPL Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Break The Bank To Retain Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.