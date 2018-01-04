IPL 2018 Player Retention: MS Dhoni Makes A Comeback To CSK, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Stay With Franchises

The Indian Premier League 2018 player retentions were completed in Mumbai on Thursday as the franchises by and large kept to the projected purchases. Chennai Super Kings, who are making a comeback into the league, retained the services of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja while Rajasthan Royals, who are the other side to make a return, held on to Australian skipper Steve Smith. Among the other superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stayed with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively, as expected.

Here is the complete list of retentions, along with the salaries and the balance left with the franchises from their Rs. 80-crore cap for purchases in 2018.

Among those who are no longer with their franchises are Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders), who was expected to be let go of anyway.

Delhi Daredevils put their faith in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and also kept the services of South African fast bowler Chris Morris. Their most interesting acquisition, however, would be former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who will shift camp from Mumbai to Delhi.