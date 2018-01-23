IPL 2018 Player Auction: Stars Retained, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

Star India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is easily among the most improved bowlers in international cricket. Bhuvi, who used to be in and out of the Indian cricket team, has rapid progress in the last couple of years to establish himself has one of the world's premier pacers. The right-arm pacer has been the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two seasons.

The sixth highest wicket-taker in the tournament was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for a fee of Rs 8.5 crore. Apart from Bhuvi, SRH decided to retain just one other player - captain David Warner.

In 90 IPL matches, Bhuvi has picked up 111 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08 runs per over. He has bagged two four-wicket hauls and one five-for during his IPL career.

Bhuvi has put up exceptional numbers in the last four editions of the IPL. In 2014, he picked up 20 scalps in 14 outings. He followed it up with 18 wickets in following season. In 2016 and 2017, Bhuvi ended up with 23 and 26 wickets respectively.

Apart from upping his pace, another impressive addition to Bhuvi's skill has been his death overs bowling. Warner was full of praise for the India pacer last season.

Bhuvi has also improved as a batsman, playing some crucial knocks at the international level. After having started out as a bowler, Bhuvi now makes significant contributions with the bat as well.

The 27-yer-old was among the chief architects behind SRH's maiden IPL triumph in 2016. As the team looks to secure its second title, Warner will look to the Uttar Pradesh pacer to spearhead the team's bowling attack.