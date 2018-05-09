IPL 2018: Pakistan Anchor Zainab Abbas Tweets This Special Message For KL Rahul

KL Rahul again impressed with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 95 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on Tuesday. Though his 70-ball knock was in a losing cause as he was left as a lone warrior in 159-run chase. Kings XI Punjab, who are third in the points table now, lost the match by 15 runs. Following the stupendous knock which included 11 fours and 2 sixes, the opener also became the orange cap holder, overtaking Ambati Rayudu with 471 runs in 10 matches with an average of 58.88 and a strike rate of 156.48. Rahul has been playing some tremendous cricket in the IPL 2018 and highly impressed with his masterclass in the previous match against RR on May 6, Pakistan Anchor Zainab Abbas took to Twitter and said," KL Rahul impressive,superb timing,great to watch. #RRvKXIP."

KL Rahul impressive,superb timing,great to watch.. #RRvKXIP — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 6, 2018

Rahul had scored an unbeaten 84 off just 54 runs at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Sunday helping his team register a comfortable win against Ajinkya Rahane's team RR. In pursuit of 153, Punjab chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Instead of adopting his usual attacking strategy, Rahul opted for a more patient knock with Punjab chasing a tricky target. Rahul gave his team the perfect platform before taking on the bowlers and guided his team to an easy win over a hapless Rajasthan.

Rahul has played a key role in KXIP's brilliant run in the tournament this year. The 26-year-old had scripted history on April 8 against Delhi Daredevils when he scored a fifty in 14 balls -- the fastest in the history of IPL. With the feat, he surpassed Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan's record. Both Narine and Pathan had hit their respective fifties in 15 balls each.