Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Updated: 17 April 2018 19:33 IST

MI vs RCB Live Match: Mumbai aim to halt losing streak © BCCI

Winless Mumbai Indians (MI) will try to get their first points of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they host a beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are yet to find their feet in the cash-rich league and are desperate to get some points on the board. Both the games played at the Wankhede so far have gone down to the wire and on both occasions MI have had their chances to register a victory but have failed to do so. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Delhi Daredevils. If MI have their problems to sort out, having lost at the death in all three games so far, RCB too have their own shortcomings to address with only one win in three games under their belt. Having lost all the three matches till now, the three-time champions led by Rohit Sharma are currently placed at the bottom of the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

19:32 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field vs Mumbai Indians

19:26 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:15 IST: Mumbai are yet to win a match in this season of IPL

19:13 IST: RCB are 6th while Mumbai are 8th in the IPL standings

19:03 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 14th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB started off on the losing note to Kolkata Knight Riders but brought their campaign on track immediately with a convincing victory over Kings XI Punjab at home and then lost a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday. RCB's bowlers, especially Umesh Yadav who had broken the back of KXIP innings with a three-wicket burst in one over, went for plenty against the Royals who set up the highest total so far of the season, 217. RCB need to set right their bowling woes as MI possess a strong batting line up that threatened to score over 200 in their previous game before the Daredevils bowlers restricted them below that threshold.

