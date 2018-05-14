IPL Highlights, MI vs RR: Jos Buttler Stars Again As RR Register A Crucial Win vs MI

In-form Jos Buttler (94) hit his fifth successive half-century as Rajasthan Royals brushed aside Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in a key Indian Premier League (IPL) clash to stay alive in the Play-offs race, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night. Royals Chased 169 with two overs to spare as Buttler batted with a lot of responsibility. Buttler added 95 runs for the second wicket with captain Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 36) as he carried his bat to steer his side past the finish line. While other batsmen struggled to time the ball, Buttler did it with remarkable ease as he punished the home bowlers with five sixes and nine fours in his entertaining 53-ball knock. Playing big shots is not Rahane's strength but he struggled to rotate the strike. Butter though, kept the asking rate under control with his tremendous hitting. ( Scorecard )

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 168/6. Put into bat, Mumbai were off to steady start with Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav coming up with an opening partnership of 87 runs off 64 balls. Lewis, who narrowly survived being caught by Stuart Binny in the third over, made good use of the reprieve to blast his way to 60 runs off 42 deliveries. His quick-fire knock included four boundaries and as many sixes. Suryakumar, who also got an early let-off, being dropped by Krishna Gowtham off Dhawal Kulkarni early in the second over, went on to post a steady 38 off 31 deliveries.

Although the opening duo gave the hosts a strong platform for a big total, the rest of the Mumbai batsmen failed to capitalise. The Rajasthan bowlers did well to bag five wickets over the next six overs to make a strong comeback. Jofra Archer was the most impressive of the bunch, giving away a mere 16 runs in his four overs while claiming the crucial wickets of Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma.

Fellow pacer Ben Stokes bowled well in the late stages to return figures of 2/26. Indian pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni also got a wicket each as Mumbai seemed in real danger of failing to cross the 150-run mark. However, Hardik Pandya helped the hosts to a competitive total with a late charge, scoring 36 runs off 21 balls before holing out to Stokes in the penultimate ball of the innings.

23:36 IST: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

23:34 IST: Six! Buttler clobbers Hardik for a maximum as he hits the winning run. Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

23:32 IST: OUT! Samson departs in search of quick runs. Rajasthan Royals need 4 more runs in 13 balls.

23:31 IST: Six! Samson deposits Pandya into the stands yet again. Short delivery from Hardik Pandya gets punished.

23:30 IST: Six! Slower short delivery from Hardik Pandya and Samson smokes him into the second tier for a maximum.

23:28 IST: Four! Buttler moves onto 88* as he slams McClenaghan for a boundary straight down the ground.

23:20 IST: Strategic timeout -- Rajasthan Royals 144/2, need 25 more runs to win in 24 balls.

23:19 IST: Four! Flighted delivery from Markande, Samson stands tall and pummels him straight down the ground for a boundary.

23:18 IST: Four! Markande drifts on the leg side and Samson paddles him brilliantly to start the over with a boundary. Sweetly timed.

23:16 IST: 15 overs gone, Rajasthan Royals 132/2, need 37 more runs to win.

23:15 IST: Four and a six! Buttler is in a hurry to finish off the match. First pulls the short delivery over mid-wicket for a boundary. And then he follows it up with a maximum towards the long leg region.

23:07 IST: Sanju Samson is the new man in.

23:06 IST: OUT! Hardik Pandya gets the much-required breakthrough. Full from Hardik and Rahane hits the ball straight to Suryakumar at long-off.

23:04 IST: Four! Buttler makes room for himself, frees his arm and drills McClenaghan through the cover for a boundary.

22:59 IST: Four! Buttler makes room for himself and smacks Hardik through the covers. He also scored his 6th IPL fifty. With his fifty, Buttler equalled Virender Sehwag's record of five consecutive fifties in a single season.

22:57 IST: Four! Slower ball from Hardik Pandya, Rahane shuffles and puts the ball in between point and short-third. The fielder at short-third dives but could not reach the ball.

22:54 IST: Krunal Pandya finishes the match with figures of 0/24.

22:50 IST: Rajasthan Royals 83/1 in 10 overs, need 86 more runs to win.

22:49 IST: Six! Tossed up delivery from Markande and Buttler gets to the pitch of the ball and smokes it over cow corner for a towering maximum.

22:40 IST: Four! Mayank Markande, the new man in, gets welcomed with a boundary. Markande bowls full and wide and Buttler frees his arm and crunches him straight down the ground for a boundary.

22:37 IST: Strategic timeout -- Rajasthan Royals 58/1 in 7 overs, need 111 more runs to win.

22:36 IST: Four! Slower ball from Bumrah and Buttler slams the ball straight down the ground to end the seventh with a boundary.

22:30 IST: Four! Slower ball from Hardik Pandya and Buttles crunches the ball straight over the bowler's head for a boundary.

22:26 IST: Six! Buttler follows the boundary with a maximum on the leg-side where Hardik Pandya was present at the boundary but the ball just flies over his head.

22:25 IST: Four! Krunal goes full, Buttler makes room for himself and lifts the ball over the inner circle for a boundary.

22:24 IST: Rajasthan Royals 33/1 after 4 overs.

22:22 IST: Four! Delicate shot from Rahane as he glances another McClenaghan ball down to the fine leg for a boundary.

22:21 IST: Jaydev Unadkat's family at the Wankhede supporting Rajasthan Royals

22:20 IST: Four! McClenaghan strays on the pads and Rahane glances him fine for a boundary. What a class player Rahane is.

22:18 IST: Buttler survives a scare. Krunal Pandya bowls straight into his pads, Buttler gets down and sweeps to Mayank Markande at short fine-leg but the ball bounces before Markande could pull off a screamer.

22:14 IST: Mitchell McClenaghan concedes just five runs in his first over. Wonderful bowling from the pacer.

22:09 IST: Four! Ajinkya Rahane the new batsman in gets off the mark in style. Bumrah bowls full and outside off, Rahane, down on one knee, drives him through the cover. Rajasthan Royals 13/1 after the first over.

22:07 IST: OUT! D Arcy Short's poor run in the IPL 2018 continues. Bumrah bowls a back of length delivery, Short looking to poke at the away, gets done in by the pace and the swing. Bumrah gets a wicket.

22:05 IST: Four! Bumrah strays down the leg side, misses the batsman and rolls away to the boundary. Keeper dives but could not reach the ball.

22:04 IST: Four, first ball! Jasprit Bumrah opening the bowling for Mumbai Indians, bowls a deadly yorker first up, Short manages to get his bat down in time and the ball takes an edge and runs away for a boundary.

22:02 IST: Welcome back to the chase. Jos Buttler and D Arcy Short opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals.

21:55 IST: In pictures | Sanju Samson's catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya.

21:50 IST: Mumbai Indians post 168/6 in 20 overs vs Rajasthan Royals.

21:48 IST: OUT! Stokes goes full and on the pads, Hardik Pandya flicks and Samson runs yards to his right and dives full stretch to take a stunning catch. Hardik departs for 36.

21:46 IST: Four! Hardik Pandya shuffles across and scoops Stokes for a boundary past the keeper.

21:45 IST: SIX! Slower ball from Ben Stokes right in Cutting's spot and he dispatches the ball rows back in the crowds. Poor bowling from Stokes.

21:43 IST: Dropped! Short delivery from Unadkat, Ben Cutting pulls and edges the ball high-up in he sky only for Archer to drop a freebie. Ajinkya Rahane is not at all impressed.

21:42 IST: Six! Slower delivery from Unadkat and Hardik won't be missing out on these. Low full toss outside of off, Pandya smokes him over extra cover for a maximum.

21:41 IST: Four! Low full toss from Unadkat outside off, Hardik makes room and slices him over point for a boundary.

21:40 IST: Six! Hardik Pandya starts the 19th over with a maximum straight down the ground. Unadkat bowls full and Pandya lifts him over the umpire's head.

21:38 IST: Jofra Archer finishes the match with figures of 2/16.

21:33 IST: OUT! Jaydev Unadkat bowls an off-cutter, Krunal Pandya goes for the heave, miscues and Gowtham at long-on takes another skier. Rajasthan Royals bowlers have done well to curb the flow of runs in the middle overs.

21:30 IST: Jaydev Unadkat to start the proceedings after the break.

21:25 IST: Strategic timeout -- Mumbai Indians 128/4 in 16 overs.

21:18 IST: Krunal Pandya is the new man in.

21:16 IST: OUT! Ben Stokes gets the wicket of Ishan Kishan. Short delivery from Stokes, Kishan pulled the ball away and Samson in the deep takes a skier. Absolutely stunning from Samson. Mumbai Indians 119/4 in 14.2 overs.

21:14 IST: Four! Hardik Pandya, the new man in, is not wasting any time in getting in the groove. Kulkarni bangs the short ball in, Pandya rocks back and provides a ramp to the ball as it flies away to the third-man region for a boundary.

21:13 IST: Four! Length ball from Kulkarni and Ishan Kishan, the new man in, flicks the ball away for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket area.

21:09 IST: OUT! Dhawal Kulkarni gets the big-fish. Evin Lewis departs after 50. Kulkarni angles the ball away from Lewis, who throws his bat at the ball, edges and Sanju Samson takes a good catch in the deep. Rajasthan Royals peg back Mumbai Indians with quick wickets.

21:02 IST: Evin Lewis brings up his second fifty with a massive maximum off Gowtham. Mumbai Indians 98/2 in 12 overs.

20:59 IST: OUT! Same delivery, same result, Rohit Sharma departs for a duck. Short delivery will directed, Rohit pulls the ball straight to Unadkat at the fine leg. Two-in-two for Jofra and he is happy!

20:57 IST: OUT! Jofra Archer gets the breakthrough with the short delivery. Suryakumar Yadav, rocks back and pulls the pull but miscues. Jaydev Unadkat at fine-leg loses the ball in the light but manages to complete the catch before the ball could hit the ground. Unadkat departs for 38

20:53 IST: Mumbai Indians 86/10 after 10 overs.

20:50 IST: Four! Slower delivery from Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav lifts the ball over the ball at mid-off. Runs are being leaked here by the Rajasthan bowlers.

20:45 IST: Six! Evin Lewis dances down the wicket and clobbers Gopal for a maximum towards the deep extra cover region.

20:44 IST: Six! Shreyas Gopal bowls full in and around leg stump, Lewis, down on one knee, sweeps him for a maximum.

20:40 IST: Four! Jaydev Unadkat, the new bowler in, bowls full and wide and gets punished. Suryakumar stands tall and drills the drive for a one-bounce four. Much-needed boundary for the home team.

20:37 IST: Shreyas Gopal concedes just four runs in his first over of the match.

20:31 IST: Strategic timeout -- Mumbai Indians 51/0 after 6 overs

20:30 IST: Four! Full toss outside of off from Kulkarni and Lewis guides the ball over the cover for a boundary. Poor delivery to end the over.

20:28 IST: Four! Short and wide from Dhawal Kulkarni, Lewis rocks back and places the ball in between point and short third for a boundary. Brilliant shot that from the left-handed batsman.

20:22 IST: Four! Ben Stokes, the new bowler in, is welcomed with a boundary. Stokes bowls full and wide, Lewis looking to lift the ball, edges the ball past the slips for a boundary.

20:20 IST: Mumbai Indians 34/0 after 4 overs.

20:18 IST: Four! Dhawal Kulkarni bangs the ball in, gets extra bounce and Yadav flicks the ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket area.

20:12 IST: Dropped! Back of a length delivery from Jofra Archer, Lewis looking to dispatch the ball straight down the ground, miscues and the ball flies high up in the air. Stuart Binny positioned himself under the ball but fails to collect it. Lewis gets a reprieve.

20:07 IST: Four! Back of a length from Kulkarni with a bit of width, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and smacks the ball through point for a boundary.

20:06 IST: Dropped! Suryakumar Yadav was dropped by Gowtham at mid-on. Slower ball from Dhawal Kulkarni, the new bowler in, Yadav looking to flick it, sends the ball straight to Gowtham who fails to catch the ball, which was dipping on him.

20:04 IST: Mumbai Indians 14/0 after the first over.

20:03 IST: Four! Gowtham continues with his full length deliveries and this time Evin Lewis drives him on the up for a boundary. Once the ball goes past the 30-yard circle it raced away to the ropes.

20:02 IST: Four! Suryakumar Yadav is not wasting any time. Makes room for himself and lifts Gowtham over the cover for a one-bounce boundary. Suryakumar Yadav follows it up with yet another boundary through the off side. Makes room for himself and carves the ball through covers.

20:00 IST: First ball -- Gowtham starts with a full wide ball and Suryakumar drives the ball straight to extra cover.

19:58 IST: Both the teams are on the ground and ready to go. Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis opening the batting for Mumbai Indians. Krishnappa Gowtham opening the bowling for Rajasthan Royals.

19:45 IST: Playing XI for both the teams --

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (w/k), D Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

19:36 IST: Rohit Sharma -- Not really worried about dew. Last 6 overs, you have to expect some dew but it's our home ground, we have played here. We played a few games here where we have bowled second. There's no secret to winning games. We have performed collectively as a unit. Someone has put his hand up and taken up the responsibility. Same team for us.

19:34 IST: Ajinkya Rahane -- We'll bowl first. Looks a very good wicket. High scoring ground and dew comes later here. We have to play good cricket for 40 overs. First 6 overs will be crucial. We have D'Arcy Short in for Ish Sodhi, who's not well. Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni come in.

19:32 IST: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, elects to bowl vs Mumbai Indians.

19:25 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals straight from the Wankhede Stadium.

These wins have seen three-time champions Mumbai jump to the fourth spot despite a disastrous start to their campaign. Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai's standout batsman, contributing 435 runs, even as the other batters have been inconsistent, with captain Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis scoring 267 and 265 runs respectively. Runs are also expected from Ishan Kishan and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal.

Mumbai's bowling, even though floored KKR in their last match, needs improvement in the death overs. The likes of New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan (12 wickets) and Hardik (16 wickets) have failed to keep it tight. Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets), and young leggie Mayank Markande (14 wickets) also have to buck up. Mumbai's opponent, Rajasthan will also come with high confidence. having registered two back-to-back wins against Punjab CSK and Punjab, thanks to two fantastic knocks of 82 and 95 not out from English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. In their last game, Buttler carried his bat with a 95 not out to see his team through by four wickets against CSK.

But skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency as several must-win games have been lined up for them. Buttler (415 runs), Sanju Samson (353 runs) have been the top two batsmen for them and expectations will be high on them. Rahane (243 runs) and Ben Stokes (185) have been below-par and head coach Shane Warne will be relieved if they fire today. Stokes was promoted to open the innings in their previous game but he managed 11 runs and will be interesting to see which position he comes to bat.

Stokes, the costliest buy in IPL auction 2018, has also failed in his bowling, picking up only three wickets so far. Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim 11 wickets from six matches while this IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat has also been amongst the wickets (eight) but has proved costly with his economy rate at 9.63.

Spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has bagged eight wickets from 11 matches, while New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi too has been impressive, picking three wickets from three games with an economy rate of 6.18. They need to continue the good work against a strong batting unit of Mumbai.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

