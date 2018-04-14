IPL Live Score, MI vs DD: Ishan Kishan Departs After A Fiery Cameo vs Delhi Daredevils

MI vs DD Live Match: The match is being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Winless title-holders Mumbai Indians and an equally sluggish Delhi Daredevils will be eager to notch up their first points when they clash in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. While Mumbai went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games. Mumbai's batting line-up which boasts of attacking players like skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav has failed to fire in unison in the first two games. The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka prior to the commencement of the T20 League. Rohit's form is crucial for Mumbai and with Lewis too not coming good, the opening partnership has been struggling to get going.(LIVE SCORECARD)

17:26 IST: WICKET! Rohit c Roy b Boult 18(15)

After 17 overs, Mumbai Indians are 176/4

17:22 IST: The two wickets in Dan Christian's over have put the brakes on Mumbai Indians' scoring rate.

After 16 overs, Mumbai Indians are 167/4

17:19 IST: Ishan Kishan had hit Tewatia for a six playing a reverse-sweep and he tried to emulate the shot against Dan Christian as well.

Kishan switched his legs but completely missed the full toss.

17:17 IST: WICKET! Pollard b Christian 0(1)

17:14 IST: WICKET! Ishan Kishan b Christian 44(23)

After 15 overs, Mumbai Indians are 158/2

17:08 IST: 150 is up for Mumbai Indians in the 15th over.

After 14 overs, Mumbai Indians are 149/2

17:03 IST: Ishan Kishan looks in excellent touch as he is playing the aggressor's role despite having 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma at the other end.

After 13 overs, Mumbai Indians are 141/2

16:58 IST: Ishan Kishan puts his batting prowess on display. Hits Rahul Tewatia for FOUR, SIX, SIX. From reverse sweep to lofted shots the wicket-keeper batsman ruins Tewatia's excellent figures.

After 12 overs, Mumbai Indians are 122/2

16:55 IST: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are now trying to take the full advantage of the solid foundation laid by openers Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav. Get 11 runs in Glenn Maxwell's over.

After 11 overs, Mumbai Indians are 111/2

16:49 IST: Suryakumar Yadav tried to sweep but the ball hit on his pad and was given out LBW.

Suryakumar Yadav notches up his second fifty in IPL and now is the proud owner of the Orange Cap.

16:47 IST: WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Rahul Tewatia 53(32)

After 10 overs, Mumbai Indians are 107/1

16:45 IST: Half-century for Suryakumar Yadav off 29 balls.

After 9 overs, Mumbai Indians are 102/1

16:42 IST: Another googly outside off and Lewis charged at the ball but Jason Roy at mid-off ended the century opening stand.

16:42 IST: WICKET! Lewis c Roy b Rahul Tewatia 48(28)

16:38 IST: 100 up for Mumbai Indians in just 8.2 overs.

After 8 overs, Mumbai Indians are 92/0

16:36 IST: Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack and manages to put some brakes on Mumbai's fireworks

After 7 overs, Mumbai Indians are 87/0

16:30 IST: Finally a good over for Delhi Daredevils as Rahul Tewatia come to bowl. Just 3 runs off it

After 6 overs, Mumbai Indians are 84/0

16:25 IST: Evin Lewis is toying with Delhi Daredevils' bowlers now. Gets FOUR, FOUR, FOUR, SIX in the over against Daniel Christian. Mumbai Indians make the most of the powerplay overs

After 5 overs, Mumbai Indians are 66/0

16:15 IST: SIX, FOUR, FOUR. Suryakumar Yadav welcomes Mohammed Shami into the attack with 14 runs in the over.

After 4 overs, Mumbai Indians are 52/0

16:15 IST: It's raining SIXES in Wankhede as Mumbai Indians get their fastest IPL fifty

After 3 overs, Mumbai Indians are 40/0

16:10 IST: Evin Lewis looks in excellent touch. Evin Lewis watched the ball from Trent Boult and sent it over mid-on for a SIX

After 2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 25/0

16:07 IST: Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack and is welcomed by Suryakumar Yadav with a FOUR.

After 1 over, Mumbai Indians are 15/0

16:05 IST: Evin Lewis pulls the short ball for a FOUR. Good first over for Mumbai Indians. Trent Boult would have hoped for a better start.

16:03 IST: Suryakumar Yadav opens the face of the bat to drive the ball past Gautam Gambhir at mid-on for a FOUR

16:00 IST: Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis come out to bat for Mumbai Indians. Trent Boult opens the attack for Delhi Daredevils

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

15:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils win the toss and opt to bowl

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2018 game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils

Mumbai could look at promoting Krunal Pandya up the order if his injured brother Hardik, who did not play in the game against Sunrisers last night, again misses Saturday's match. On the plus side for MI, Yadav has been among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if the team loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships. Among the bowlers, rookie leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been brilliant in the two games. His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers at Hyderabad last night, earned him the purple cap. The Punjab-born wrist spinner has been relying mostly on googlies as his wicket-taking balls and his performance would be key to Mumbai's success. Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers, Muztifizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal. Muztifizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better.

Delhi, on the other hand, also possess top batsmen but they too haven't been able to perform to their potential till now. Expectations will be high from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro. If they get going they can dismantle any bowling attack and Mumbai's won't be an exception. The visitors could also bring in some newcomers in place of laggards. Delhi bowlers, who have leaked runs aplenty, will also need to step up and strike regular blows to contain Mumbai's strong batting line-up. The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial. The dew factor may not play a significant role as it's an evening game.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.