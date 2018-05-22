 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Heartfelt Video Message For Pune Featured Daughter Ziva

Updated: 22 May 2018 12:20 IST

MS Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a cute video with daughter Ziva.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni
After CSK's win against KXIP, Dhoni was accompanied by his daughter Ziva to the dressing room. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings played their last league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK gave the Pune crowd a memorable parting gift after the yellow brigade knocked out Kings XI Punjab from the IPL 2018, beating them by five wickets. After the win, Dhoni was accompanied by his daughter Ziva to the dressing room. Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a cute video with Ziva.

"Ziva gives me company for the last walk to the Pune dressing room for this season. Thanks a lot PUNE for supporting us and turning the whole stadium yellow,hope CSK entertained you guys enough," Dhoni's Instagram post read.

After leading CSK to a win over KXIP, Dhoni was seen spending some playful time with Ziva on the field.

CSK took to Twitter and uploaded a video of Dhoni playing with Ziva.

In order to qualify for the play-offs, KXIP had to beat CSK by 53 runs or more but the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side failed in doing so.

With CSK's win, Rajasthan Royals became the fourth team to enter the play-offs of the cash-rich league. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK are the other three teams.

Dhoni-led side finished the league stage at number two on the points tally. With 9 wins and 5 defeats, CSK had 18 points in 14 matches.

Dhoni has scored 446 runs in 14 matches in the tournament so far. He has three fifties to his name at an average of 89.20.

Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018
