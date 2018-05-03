 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Spends Time With Stadium Ground Staff On Labour Day, Twitter Loves It

Updated: 03 May 2018 14:03 IST

MS Dhoni has cult status with the Chennai Super Kings fans

MS Dhoni is currently averaging 71.50 with three half-centuries © Twitter

From being a doting father to a loving husband, we have been witnessing different shades of MS Dhoni, apart from his on-field displays. The crowd-favourite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper once again won hearts after he was seen spending some time with the stadium ground staff on International Workers' Day. "A super happy #InternationalWorkersDay to each and everyone who contributes to the welfare of the good game. A big shout out to the ground staff in Chepauk and Pune! #whistlepodu #Yellove," Chennai Super Kings official handle tweeted.

Soon, Twitter was flooded with Dhoni's praise.

Chennai, who are at the top of the points table with 12 points, will look to continue the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Dhoni has turned back the clock with his last three innings, two of them half centuries, adding to the fine run of imposing all-rounder Shane Watson. Both the teams are on the back of two morale-boosting wins. While KKR successfully chased 176 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, CSK reigned supreme against Delhi Daredevils at their adopted home in Pune.

Dhoni has been a major factor in CSK's success with his batting and the ever-inspiring captaincy. His decision to make four changes against Delhi showed the team's depth and his faith in the bench-strength.

Dhoni is currently averaging 71.50 with three half-centuries.

His knock of 70 not out from 34 balls to hunt down RCB's 205 still remains the talk of the town. The way he sealed the game with his signature swing over wide long on boundary brought back memories of the 2011 World Cup triumph.

With a handsome 12-7 win-loss record, the Dhoni-led side will start favourite to win

Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
