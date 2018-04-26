IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Shows Age Is Just A Number, Finishes Off In Style

Keep calm and trust Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former India captain once again showed that age is just a number for him. Dhoni blazed his way to a 34-ball 70 to power Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Chasing a massive total of 206 runs, Dhoni was at his explosive best, blasting seven sixes as the visitors won with five wickets and two deliveries to spare clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK needed 16 runs in the last over and Dhoni hit a six to see his team through. Dhoni remained not out on 70 runs and was well supported by Ambati Rayudu, who slammed four boundaries and eight sixes in his 53-ball 83 runs knock.