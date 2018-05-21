IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings knocked out Kings XI Punjab from the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) , beating them by five wickets at the jam-packed Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. In order to qualify for the play-offs, Ravichandran Ashwin's men had to beat CSK by 53 runs or more but the visitors failed in doing so. After leading CSK to a magnificent win over KXIP, captain Dhoni was seen spending some playful time with her daughter Ziva on the field.

CSK took to Twitter and uploaded a video of Dhoni playing with Ziva.

With CSK's win, Rajasthan Royals became the fourth team to enter the play-offs of the cash-rich league. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. entered progressed to the next stage with 14 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK are the other three teams.

Dhoni-led side finished the league stage at number two on the points tally. With 9 wins and 5 defeats, CSK have 18 points in 14 matches.

Dhoni has scored 446 runs in 14 matches in the tournament so far. He has three fifties to his name at an average of 89.20.

Dhoni on Friday became the fifth Indian to complete 6000 runs in T20s. Suresh Raina (7708), Virat Kohli (7621), Rohit Sharma (7303) and Gautam Gambhir (6402) are the other Indian batsmen who have achieved the feat.