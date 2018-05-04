IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Kane Williamson Lead Captains' Charge In Season 11

Dhoni and Williamson have stood out as captains in the eleventh season of IPL so far

Dhoni and Williamson have stood out as captains in the eleventh season of IPL so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 11 is approaching its business end and the teams are hustling and bustling to make it to the playoffs. A few have succeeded in sustaining their form while others have faltered under the pressure of expectations. The secret to success for these teams are their captains, who lead from the front and play a pivotal role in their team's performances. From Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli to his India cricket team predecessor and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, this season has witnessed some match-winning knocks from them. Sometimes they got their teams over the finishing line and sometimes they've fallen short.

We look at the top performing skippers so far this season. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) India captain Virat Kohli has been a lone warrior in an inconsistent Bangalore team. Kohli's performances don't reflect his team's standing in the IPL Points Table but they surely show his leadership qualities. Despite a lack of wins, Kohli rarely has an off day on the field with the bat as he tries to make up for his team's frailties. His resilient batting technique has seen him accumulate 349 runs in 8 matches at an impressive batting average of 58.16. His RCB team has registered three wins out of eight matches played so far. He also has three half-centuries to his name with a high score of 92* against Mumbai Indians in a losing cause.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has always been in the thick of things during a match. From taking DRS (Decision Review System) calls to hammering opposition bowlers, he is a one-man army, most of the times. However, his team has so far been prolific albeit a few close encounters where they ended on the losing side.

They're on the second spot on the Points Table and deservingly take that position. CSK are currently second with six wins out of nine matches. Dhoni has scored 329 runs in nine matches at a mind-boggling average of 82.25. He has also remained not-out five times which shows why he is one of the best finishers the game has produced.

Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik is justifying his team management's belief of handing him the skipper's armband. After initial hiccups, his team has found form and KKR have taken the third spot in the points table with five wins out of nine matches.

Karthik has contributed with the bat amassing 280 runs in nine matches and has also effected 7 dismissals (5 catches, 2 stumpings) so far. His contributions with the bat and his valuable instructions to bowlers from behind the stumps are surely helping his team eke out results.