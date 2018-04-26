IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma's Reaction

It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni vs Virat Kohli at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The better-halves of Kohli and Dhoni - Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni - were also seen cheering for their husbands from the stands. Dhoni scored a whirlwind 70 not out off 34 balls and helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a thumping five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to return to the top spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

Sakshi was seen cheering and giving high-fives after every six hit by Dhoni. Just after Dhoni sent Mohammed Siraj over point for a six in 18th over, Sakshi was seen shouting 'one more six' from the stands. Watching RCB losing the plot, Anushka was seen disappointed.

Apart from Sakshi and Anushka, Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka and Imran Tahir's wife Sumayya Dildar were also in attendance.

Dhoni blasted seven six in his unbeaten match-winning knock. The CSK captain was well supported by Ambati Rayudu who scored a 53-ball 83 in CSK's win.

Photo Credit: AFP

CSK needed 16 runs in the last over and Dhoni hit a six, his seventh of the innings, to see his team through after Dwayne Bravo struck and a boundary and a six.