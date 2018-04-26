 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Updated: 26 April 2018 11:12 IST

The better-halves of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni - Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni - were seen cheering for their husbands from the stands.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma
Dhoni scored a whirlwind 70 not out off 34 balls in CSK's win. © AFP

It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni vs Virat Kohli at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The better-halves of Kohli and Dhoni - Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni - were also seen cheering for their husbands from the stands. Dhoni scored a whirlwind 70 not out off 34 balls and helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a thumping five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to return to the top spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

Sakshi was seen cheering and giving high-fives after every six hit by Dhoni. Just after Dhoni sent Mohammed Siraj over point for a six in 18th over, Sakshi was seen shouting 'one more six' from the stands. Watching RCB losing the plot, Anushka was seen disappointed.

Apart from Sakshi and Anushka, Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka and Imran Tahir's wife Sumayya Dildar were also in attendance.

Dhoni blasted seven six in his unbeaten match-winning knock. The CSK captain was well supported by Ambati Rayudu who scored a 53-ball 83 in CSK's win.

anushka sharma afp

Photo Credit: AFP

CSK needed 16 runs in the last over and Dhoni hit a six, his seventh of the innings, to see his team through after Dwayne Bravo struck and a boundary and a six.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • It was MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday
  • Anushka and Sakshi were also seen cheering for their husbands
  • Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka was also present
Related Articles
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Shows Age Is Just A Number, Finishes Off In Style
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Shows Age Is Just A Number, Finishes Off In Style
IPL 2018: Blazing MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Power CSK To A Stunning 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
IPL 2018: Blazing MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Power CSK To A Stunning 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
IPL Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Leads CSK To A 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
IPL Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Leads CSK To A 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings To Renew Rivalry In Bengaluru
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings To Renew Rivalry In Bengaluru
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.