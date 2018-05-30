MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina Enjoy Dinner After Chennai Super Kings' Title Win

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title , thrashing SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the victory, captain MS Dhoni enjoyed team dinner with his team-mates. CSK's off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and posted a picture with Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo. "Last Team dinner together before we all meet again @ImRaina @msdhoni @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL," Harbhajan's post read.

Chennai Super Kings also became the second team in the history of the IPL to lift the title thrice.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won IPL thrice - 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Both Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh now have four IPL titles to their name. Harbhajan and Rayudu won three titles with Mumbai Indians and now added fourth to their cabinet with CSK. Rayudu finished the IPL 2018 season as fourth highest run-getter.

Playing in yellow jersey, the right-hander scored 602 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.00. He scored one century and three fifties in the recently-concluded tournament.

Harbhajan's performance in the IPL 2018 wasn't that impressive. The veteran spinner claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48. After CSK lifted the title, Harbhajan took to Twitter and posted photo with the coveted IPL trophy.

"3/4 months back before the auction I mentioned this And it happened #believe it and become whatever u want to #4th IPL trophy for me @ChennaiIPL #whitslepodu," Harbhajan's post read.

The 37-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India.